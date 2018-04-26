6 beautiful and colourful small kitchens

The kitchen is the heart of the home, which means it should always be attractive, elegant and comfortable, creating just the right setting for all family fun or even for cooking up a scrumptious gourmet meal. But, if you’re at a loss for décor, then our interior designers bring you the best of both worlds in this feature today, with 6 rustic kitchens that fit perfectly into modern homes. Each image is simple, practical and perfect, showcasing the ideal options to suit homeowners who enjoy chic style and charm. Let’s take a look!
Combine stunning Mediterranean design with rustic detail and make your kitchen a character-filled pretty space with a colourful ceramic splashback and wooden cabinets. It’s brilliant and balanced.
The exposed brick detail is a sophisticated way to enhance that rustic atmosphere and with sleek and stylish stainless steel elements, your décor will be warm and welcoming from every angle.
A kitchen like this is fit for a country living space, but that doesn’t mean you need to forget about using it as a guide for your modern home. The lovely lighting, lack of cabinet doors and strong wood persona will transport you to a bygone era or far off land.
The kitchen depicted here merges modernity with a rural character for a bold design that includes contemporary amenities and old fashioned warmth. The heat of the fireplace is cosy and comfortable, whether you live in a cute cottage or city dwelling.
Take your cooking experience to the next level with a brick furnace and never have an excuse not to braai again, go the extra mile with a pizza party and you'll definitely impress your loved ones.
While the kitchens included in this feature each have a rustic and charming element, this one is authentic. The exposed stone walls and wooden beams as well as the large farmstyle sink and the wooden detail completes this tasteful design.