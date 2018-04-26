Your browser is out-of-date.

6 beautiful and colourful small kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home, which means it should always be attractive, elegant and comfortable, creating just the right setting for all family fun or even for cooking up a scrumptious gourmet meal. But, if you’re at a loss for décor, then our interior designers bring you the best of both worlds in this feature today, with 6 rustic kitchens that fit perfectly into modern homes. Each image is simple, practical and perfect, showcasing the ideal options to suit homeowners who enjoy chic style and charm. Let’s take a look!

1. Patterns and colours to your splashback

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Combine stunning Mediterranean design with rustic detail and make your kitchen a character-filled pretty space with a colourful ceramic splashback and wooden cabinets. It’s brilliant and balanced.

2. Delightful and trendy

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
The exposed brick detail is a sophisticated way to enhance that rustic atmosphere and with sleek and stylish stainless steel elements, your décor will be warm and welcoming from every angle.

3. Shabby chic

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
A kitchen like this is fit for a country living space, but that doesn’t mean you need to forget about using it as a guide for your modern home. The lovely lighting, lack of cabinet doors and strong wood persona will transport you to a bygone era or far off land.

4. Retro charm

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
The kitchen depicted here merges modernity with a rural character for a bold design that includes contemporary amenities and old fashioned warmth. The heat of the fireplace is cosy and comfortable, whether you live in a cute cottage or city dwelling.

5. From the furnace

Cozinha Capoeiras - Florianópolis / SC, Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa Modern kitchen Brown
Take your cooking experience to the next level with a brick furnace and never have an excuse not to braai again, go the extra mile with a pizza party and you'll definitely impress your loved ones.

6. Elegance personified

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style kitchen
While the kitchens included in this feature each have a rustic and charming element, this one is authentic. The exposed stone walls and wooden beams as well as the large farmstyle sink and the wooden detail completes this tasteful design. How about these 8 pictures of kitchens with awesome rustic brick ovens to inspire you?

