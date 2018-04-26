6 beautiful and colourful small kitchens

The kitchen is the heart of the home, which means it should always be attractive, elegant and comfortable, creating just the right setting for all family fun or even for cooking up a scrumptious gourmet meal. But, if you’re at a loss for décor, then our interior designers bring you the best of both worlds in this feature today, with 6 rustic kitchens that fit perfectly into modern homes. Each image is simple, practical and perfect, showcasing the ideal options to suit homeowners who enjoy chic style and charm. Let’s take a look!