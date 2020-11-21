8 cheap and easy Vastu remedies for a rented home

When you are looking around for an apartment or house to rent, it’s almost impossible to find one that is designed according to Vastu principles. Nowadays, most houses are built with a limited budget, and the focus is on maximizing the available space rather than making them Vastu compliant. Similarly, apartments have regulations that prevent you from making structural changes to ensure they adhere to principles of south facing house vastu in Tamil Nadu and some other southern states.

We understand that Vastu is important and also appreciate that one can’t make big changes in a temporary home. Therefore, we’ve put together a list of quick-fix solutions that you can use to correct or remove Vastu dosh from your rented house or apartment.