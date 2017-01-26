8 entrance ideas you can copy in your own home

An impressive entrance door has as much importance and significance as the living room of a house since it leaves a lasting impression on the mind of the guests. While planning the design of an entrance door you should first consider the image you want to project about status and taste without being ostentatious.

We know how difficult it is for you as a first time house-owner to find the perfect entrance way that is in tune with the house’s interiors and gives you a sense of belonging and pride each time a new guest comments about it. In this ideabook we have collated eight charming house entrance doors that is sure to inspire you to take a second look at your door to see if any of them can be replicated at your house.