8 entrance ideas you can copy in your own home

An impressive entrance door has as much importance and significance as the living room of a house since it leaves a lasting impression on the mind of the guests. While planning the design of an entrance door you should first consider the image you want to project about status and taste without being ostentatious.
We know how difficult it is for you as a first time house-owner to find the perfect entrance way that is in tune with the house’s interiors and gives you a sense of belonging and pride each time a new guest comments about it. In this ideabook we have collated eight charming house entrance doors that is sure to inspire you to take a second look at your door to see if any of them can be replicated at your house.
When your home has décor is minimalist then adopt similar styling for the entrance too like the one visible here. The beauty lies in the simple furniture, wall art and tile designs that have been adopted on the floor and add to the atmosphere created by classy window grills. False ceiling design with recessed lights sparkling through the glass adds a magical touch the setting.
Entrance hallways are a little tricky to design chiefly for the large pillars that are a focal point in the region. But here the interior designers have used the pillar as a protagonist to showcase the creative spirit of the owners by turning the pillar into a blackboard. What a creative way to leave reminders for your family! The drop down yellow and black lights bring an element of fun into the atmosphere
Light colors have the ability to create pleasing environment wherever they are applied and the above entrance hallway is no exception to that principle. In this entrance decoration, balance and harmony is maintained by blending together several neutral tones and textures from ceiling to floor to raise the profile of the space. Classic atmosphere of the entrance is enhanced by statement lighting, hand drawn artwork and a rectangular side table!
Floor tiles that formed an essential part of entrance areas in traditional homes may have lost their importance in recent years but there is no harm in reviving it. Instead of a standard shoe rack here is a trendy wall arrangement made of multiple small and large wooden cabinets arranged around a steel frame. This eclectic combination of heritage tiles and cabinets show present the artistic taste of the owners with a bold statement.
Most entrance regions both outdoors and indoors, tend to get clogged up with shoes, and outdoor accessories like coats and umbrella. Here is a smart under-stairs storage idea that can solve that problem easily! The functional storage area split into multiple shelves helps in easy distribution and stacking of shoes, accessories and other objects.
Bright lighting and neutral color tones can enhance the spaciousness of the entrance specifically if it is located at the end of corridor to make guests feel welcome. Classic wall light fixtures with crown moldings installed across the corridor make the region look warm and inviting.
Got a high ceiling hallway before the entrance? Why not make it impressive with a grand chandelier and innovative center piece like the one in this hallway. The entrance area here may be lavish with marble floor and art pieces it is in sync with the gilded staircase railing and white marble staircase. When one can afford why not create an opulent, entrance if the same colors and materials will be used throughout the house.
You are likely to find several examples of the undeniable elegance of monochrome decor at Homify of which this is a classic example. White walls and ceiling set a dynamic background for all black door which looks sophisticated with a touch of white at its core.
