The magical before and after story of a flat

Today, let's take a look at some before and after pictures of an old, outdated flat which has been magically transformed into a stylish modern apartment. We will soon see how this transformation takes place in every room of the house from the kitchen to the bedroom. Renovating a house is like breathing new life into an old house, and seeing the transformations can give us a new perspective on interior design, architecture, and ourselves as well. Since people change, it is not surprising that they want their houses to change with them. After all the house is an extension of one's self. Your personality is reflected in the way your house is designed and decorated. Therefore, renovating the house is also like beginning a new chapter in your life

The apartment featured here is an old flat located in the Portuguese city of Oporto. Hopefully looking at the before and after pictures of this apartment will give you some inspiration and hope for a completely fresh start. Let's have a look at this beautiful metamorphosis.