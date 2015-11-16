A stylish home for every pocket

Italians are well known for their style, swagger, and good taste in both interior design and fashion design. In fact, Italy is recognized as a worldwide trendsetter and leader in interior design and architecture. Most Italian interior designers today design living spaces with lots of space and light such as this house we are about to take a tour of.

This house is called the 'Z house', and is designed by EXiT architetti associati, architects based in Treviso, Italy. The minimalist design and the use of lots of wood makes the house look spacious yet cozy. Let's take a look at this stylish Italian home shall we?