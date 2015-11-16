A stylish home for every pocket

Italians are well known for their style, swagger, and good taste in both interior design and fashion design. In fact, Italy is recognized as a worldwide trendsetter and leader in interior design and architecture. Most Italian interior designers today design living spaces with lots of space and light such as this house we are about to take a tour of.
This house is called the 'Z house', and is designed by EXiT architetti associati, architects based in Treviso, Italy. The minimalist design and the use of lots of wood makes the house look spacious yet cozy. Let's take a look at this stylish Italian home shall we?
As we mentioned earlier, this house has a minimalist design which makes it look spacious. There are no decorations and the house is composed of clear, straight lines. The generous use of wood gives the living room a cozy, warm feel. We see wood taking up a focal point in the TV area and also providing plenty of storage. The polished parquet wooden floors and the wooden staircase enhance the beauty of wood further.
Pictured here, we see the beautiful wooden floating staircase, the living room, and the dining area. The low ceiling adds to the coziness of this living space. Bright spotlights on the ceiling keep the house well lit up, bright, and airy.
The unusual layout of this kitchen with the shiny black kitchen island in the middle of an otherwise all-white space is unique and eye-catching. The normal layout usually consists of the work triangle shape with kitchen counter tops on three sides instead of just one.
This kitchen island design seems to want to keep family and friends as close to the food as possible. Given that Italians are just as passionate about their food as they are about design, it's not surprising that they keep their guests close to them while they cook so that they can start feeding them as soon as possible!
In this picture, we get a closer look at the dining area. Compared to the living room, the dining area looks more posh and sophisticated with elegant pendant lamps hanging above the dining table and dining chairs that look like they're from a five-star hotel. This shows the importance Italians generally place on food. The wooden enclave adjacent to the dining table is a bar.
Next, let's take a look at the kitchen.
This modern bathroom follows after the beautiful colored wood used in the rest of the house and also the black and white theme used in the kitchen. The large sink area also provides plenty of storage underneath. We can see from this angle alone that it is quite a spacious bathroom.
Let's take a look at the bathtub.
This luxurious bathtub is made of white marble with hints of grey. Bright lights across the ceiling keep this bathroom looking bright and fresh. It must be nearly impossible to come out of this bathroom not feeling refreshed.
Finally, let's take a look at the bedroom.
The first thing that catches our attention about this bedroom is the attic style ceiling with the beams across it. The faded parquet flooring gives the bedroom a mild Scandinavian style, while the stylish bed design with its striped headboard and foot add a chic edge to the otherwise minimalist bedroom design. Sheer white curtains allow natural light in, making the room shine and enhancing the bright white walls.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this stylish Italian home.