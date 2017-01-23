Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful multi-storied house in Faridabad

Justwords Justwords
The Big 99, INXUS Constructions INXUS Constructions Modern houses
Aptly named The Big 99, this multi-storied house comprises of aesthetically designed floors, a Schindler elevator and covered car parking. Every room comes with air-conditioners, flat screen TVs, designer closets, beautiful false ceilings and stylish lights. The modular kitchen is well-equipped and the bathrooms feature expensive fittings from Kohler, Jaquar and so on. The presence of video door phones and modular switches has enhanced the security and comfort of this residence. Materials like Italian marble, vitrified tiles, laminated wood, slate tiles, high quality cladding and lustre paint add to the subtle grandeur of this house. Credit for all of this goes to the home builders at Inxus Constructions. Take the tour to know more.

Lofty facade

Rendered in creamy white with bright recessed lights and a bold black gate, the house looks gigantic and lovely. Each floor features spacious and airy balconies with trendy glass balustrades for an open look. The windows are massive as well so that the interiors receive ample sunlight and fresh air.

Spacious approach

The approach to the main entrance is neatly paved and is very spacious. The garage looks roomy too.

Smart landings

Sleek glass windows allow the landing on each floor to stay bright and cheerful during daytime. Steel railings for the staircase make for a contemporary look.

Beauty of glass

We love how this room has been separated from the rest of the floor with the help of clear glass. This creates a physical demarcation without cramping the space visually. Sleek brown pillars make for an elegant touch here, and contrast the white walls and creamy flooring.

Bright and open

This area can be used as the living room with its bright cream-hued walls and powerful lights. The massive sliding glass door leads you to the balcony and also offers a view of the outdoors.

Rustic detail

The room encased in glass on two sides has a wall that looks charmingly rustic. Earthy hues like brown, ochre, grey and moss green appear on the tiles cladding this wall. The effect is very cosy.


Modular kitchen

Though waiting for its finishing, it is easy to understand that the kitchen is very modern and convenient. It features a 5-burner glass top hob from Faber and a big chimney. Smooth cabinets offer tons of storage space, while the counter near you can be used for grabbing breakfasts or mini meals.

Simple and smart

The dark wooden TV unit in this room is very simple yet extremely neat and practical. It is wall-mounted and hence doesn’t eat up the floor area.

Spacious bathroom

Large marble tiles in an earthy shade clad this spacious and elegant bathroom for a luxurious bathing experience. The sink counter is wall-mounted and offers enough space for arranging toiletries. The massive mirror makes the bathroom look big and bright.

Trendy shower nook

Glass doors keep the shower area separate from the rest of the bathroom without hampering its visual openness. Brown mosaic tiles line the cubicle, and a niche has been created to accommodated soaps and shampoos.

Pattern play

The beautifully patterned tiles behind the WC add spice and aesthetic appeal to this simple and chic bathroom. The sink looks very fashionable as well.

Fashionable

Large and grey tiles offer a very elegant backdrop for the white and ultramodern sanitary wares in this bathroom. The sink especially caught our eye with the way it has been fitted into the sleek countertop.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


