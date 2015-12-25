7 Amazing Skylights For A Brighter Home

In many townhouses, the only available windows are at the front and the back of the property. This meant that spaces in the centre of the house, such as stairs, hallways and bathrooms lacked natural light. One way to overcome this problem is with a skylight. This skylight, placed above a set of stairs illustrates this well. The once dark space has been opened up and brightened with this skylight. The white walls around the stairs reflect the bright natural light, opening up the whole stairway. The painting on the wall is placed in the perfect position to be further illuminated by the incoming sunlight, making the waves crashing on the beach almost audible.

Skylights can be used in the house for many purposes. They can be used to bring natural light into a room, create space or highlight an item or a dark corner. They can add warmth to a room through the sunshine or keep a room cool when opened to allow ventilation. Whatever way they are used, they have the ability to transform a room or a space. Consider using a stained glass skylight or an unusual shaped skylight to bring an extra dimension to a room. For more illuminating ideas see 5 homes that maximise natural light.