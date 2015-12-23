A Stylish prefabricated house on a budget

This house is a unique example of how the use of insulated windows can really make a difference in a house, both functionally and aesthetically. This is further illustrated in this amazing skylight above the dining table. The centre of this house includes a walkway that opens onto a two level dining room. This amazing room gives the guest a wonderful sense of space. The addition of the skylight brings another dimension to the room again. Sitting at this dining table, looking above at the high ceilings and stunning skylight, you would believe you were in a historic building or a cathedral.

Advancements in building technology have increased enormously in the past 50 years. There are so many different ways of building houses. It seems that a dream house is only limited by the imagination of it’s inventor. This is definitely the case with prefabricated houses. Once the domain of the ultra budget home, they are now one of the most stylish and bespoke house designs available They are a wonderful way to create a house to exacting specifications. These have been just a few ways prefabricated houses can become dream houses. For more information on these houses see Hof Haus.