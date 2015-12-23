A Stylish prefabricated house on a budget

Kit homes, or prefabricated homes can sometimes bring to mind small boxlike structures that lack style or appeal. Some people consider them not much more than a glorified caravan. This can be the case for some of these structures, although with modern technology, these homes have improved considerably. There are many companies around now that make prefabricated homes that look exactly the same as traditionally constructed houses. They function the same way as a traditional house, and can be built to any style to suit the requirements of the buyer. The only difference is that they are much quicker to build. This seems to be a big plus for anyone wanting to build their dream house. Huf Haus is a company that has made prefabricated houses for over 50 years. Their houses are built to suit modern building requirements and are some of the most energy efficient houses available today. Here is an example of how beautiful and stylish a prefabricated home can be.
It is difficult to believe that this is a prefabricated house. The house has it's own unique and individual style. Each room has it’s own original, functional and stylish design. This bedroom is a great example. One whole wall of this room consists of windows. These windows allow the room plenty of light throughout the day. The sloped roof creates a sense of cosiness where the bed is located, as well as a sense of space at the other end of the room. This is definitely a modern room. The modern design is reflected in the angular windows and slope of the roof. The neutral décor is dominated by the bed, occupying the central focus space in the room. The furniture is sleek and black, continuing the modern streamlined theme.
A dining room is a great place to entertain. This area is made even better when it is located in an open plan style home. Upon entry to this house the guests walk through the open foyer onto this double level dining area. This space makes for a wonderful dining experience. The large table is the centre of the space, making it the focus of attention. The room is bright, spacious and stylish. It uses minimalism in the design and classic simple furniture in the décor. During the day this stunning room is bright and airy. The huge window and doors open out onto a beautiful garden, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. By night the dining table is beautifully lit by an overhead light, creating a more intimate atmosphere.
Prefabricated houses are often compact with even smaller rooms. This is definitely not a quality of this house. This amazing central living area is an impressive size. The long wide room has enough space for a huge sofa and three chairs. The floor to ceiling windows that run along the side of the room bring a huge amount of light into the space, and guide the eye to the back of the room accentuating the size of the area. This is just the spot to sit on the sofa in the sunshine on a late winter’s day to read a book, or take a nap. The colour scheme consists of a neutral palate with a splash or two of red in the chair and pillows. The décor is modern and stylish.
A kitchen is said to be the heart of the house. It is where the residents go to eat and to socialise. For this reason, it is important that this space is functional. This amazing kitchen has excelled in it’s functionality. The huge space continues the house theme of allowing plenty of light into the room with large windows. The functionality lies in it’s huge storage and preparation spaces. There is more than enough room for a large family to be preparing a festive meal. Although the functionality does not mean a lack of style. This stunning modern kitchen has complied with the streamlined theme of the house by enclosing all storage and equipment in a row of cupboards. In this way they disappear into the walls of the room. For more inspiration see Crafty Kitchen Storage Solutions.
This prefabricated house is specifically designed to be energy efficient. This is done in a number of ways including thermal insulaton, solar hot water and under floor heating. Another way this house shows it’s green credentials is with the impressive number and size of windows. The windows in the house allow for more light to enter the house, whilst the insulated glass allows the indoor environment to remain relatively constant. This stunning upstairs walkway illustrates the way the windows that divide the rooms allow even the most inner rooms to be bright and light without the need for additional lighting during the day. This is enhanced even more by the bright white walls and ceilings. The use of timber in the supporting structures enhances the size of the house, making it appear larger that it is.
It is common in modern house designs for the bathroom to be sacrificed in order to have a large spacious living area. This seems a shame as a big, well designed bathroom can really make an average house stand out in the crowd. This bathroom demonstrates this well. This huge bathroom would be a highlight in any house. The main bathroom area consists of the basins and the bath, the shower being located in the area behind the basin. The tall ceilings allow for windows in the upper levels of the walls. This allows for plenty of natural light to flood the room. The addition of plants give this space that extra dimension of being close to nature. After a long day working relax into this huge bath whilst watching the clouds go by in the sky above. For more inspiration see 6 Sumptuously largeBritish bathrooms
This house is a unique example of how the use of insulated windows can really make a difference in a house, both functionally and aesthetically. This is further illustrated in this amazing skylight above the dining table. The centre of this house includes a walkway that opens onto a two level dining room. This amazing room gives the guest a wonderful sense of space. The addition of the skylight brings another dimension to the room again. Sitting at this dining table, looking above at the high ceilings and stunning skylight, you would believe you were in a historic building or a cathedral.
Advancements in building technology have increased enormously in the past 50 years. There are so many different ways of building houses. It seems that a dream house is only limited by the imagination of it’s inventor. This is definitely the case with prefabricated houses. Once the domain of the ultra budget home, they are now one of the most stylish and bespoke house designs available They are a wonderful way to create a house to exacting specifications. These have been just a few ways prefabricated houses can become dream houses. For more information on these houses see Hof Haus.