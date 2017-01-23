Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary and elegant apartment in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
An affair with mirrors in Hyderabad, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Glass Blue
Today’s apartment is situated in the culturally rich city of Hyderabad where modern couples and young families flock for a beautiful and successful future. Mostly done up in creamy white and rich wooden tones, this home is spacious and very functional. Sleek and practical designs, stylish lighting, creative use of mirrors and innovative wall and ceiling decor add to its attraction. Trendy storage solutions are another aspect you should watch out for. Thanks to the interior architects at Bluebell Interiors, this home tour will surely inspire you.

Neat and spacious

crockery cum handwash unit & LCD unit in living room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood White
Bluebell Interiors

crockery cum handwash unit & LCD unit in living room

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Creamy white walls and a gleaming floor make the interior look spacious and bright. The TV unit in the living space is very chic and minimal, while the common sink unit combines wood, glass and mirror for an elegant statement. Dark wood contrasts the light environment, while cabinets offer ample storage space for shoes, bags and decorative items.

Creative touches

Partition & feature wall in drawing room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Glass Blue
Bluebell Interiors

Partition & feature wall in drawing room

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

A blue wall greets us as we move towards the dining area, and we love how circular mirrors of different sizes jazz it up. The geometrical partition on the left features shelves which can hold potted greens or artefacts.

Stylish shelving

wall shelves for books in living room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room MDF White
Bluebell Interiors

wall shelves for books in living room

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The wall-mounted shelving unit in the living space is unique, trendy and goes well with the spirit of the home.

Fashionable doors

Pooja door & partition between drawing & dining room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room MDF White
Bluebell Interiors

Pooja door & partition between drawing & dining room

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The puja room doors are creatively rendered with circular filigree work in white, which contrast against the dark wooden frame nicely.

Practical and cosy kitchen

kitchen front & side counters Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Sink,Tap,Property,Countertop,Building,Drawer,Kitchen,Kitchen stove
Bluebell Interiors

kitchen front & side counters

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Light-hued and smart cabinets line three of the walls in the kitchen to help store all essentials. The backsplash tiles are patterned and add visual interest here.

Awesome master bedroom

ceiling & LCD panel in master bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom MDF White
Bluebell Interiors

ceiling & LCD panel in master bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The wall cladding for the TV unit in the master bedroom extends to span the ceiling in a very stylish way. It is indirectly lit and features beautiful patterns all over for a charming look.


Beautiful seating

wardrobe & settee in master bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown Window,Building,Fixture,Shade,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Hall,Floor,Flooring
Bluebell Interiors

wardrobe & settee in master bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Nestled in the midst of modern closets and drawers, the window seat looks warm and cosy. The jazzy panels on the closets add a playful touch, while the dark wooden floor adds warmth in the master bedroom.

Smart dressing room

dressing unit inside dressing room Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
Bluebell Interiors

dressing unit inside dressing room

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

An inbuilt wooden storage unit with cabinets and drawers make the dressing room a warm and practical space. Minimalistic handles, a textured door, and jazzy coatings on the drawers look pretty. The large mirror in the centre is very functional too.

Tasteful guest bedroom

false ceiling & bed backdrop in guest bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom MDF Orange
Bluebell Interiors

false ceiling & bed backdrop in guest bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The wall behind the floating shelves flaunts a gorgeous panel which extends across the ceiling for a luxurious ambiance here. Recessed lighting lends a warm glow to this serene room.

Fashionable closet

wardrobe & dress in guest bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood White
Bluebell Interiors

wardrobe & dress in guest bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The wall to wall closet in the master bedroom accommodates the simple dressing unit and features trendily patterned sliding doors.

Take another tour - A beautiful and well protected house for the Indian family

15 inspiring design ideas for your Indian kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

