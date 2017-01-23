A contemporary and elegant apartment in Hyderabad

Today’s apartment is situated in the culturally rich city of Hyderabad where modern couples and young families flock for a beautiful and successful future. Mostly done up in creamy white and rich wooden tones, this home is spacious and very functional. Sleek and practical designs, stylish lighting, creative use of mirrors and innovative wall and ceiling decor add to its attraction. Trendy storage solutions are another aspect you should watch out for. Thanks to the interior architects at Bluebell Interiors, this home tour will surely inspire you.
Creamy white walls and a gleaming floor make the interior look spacious and bright. The TV unit in the living space is very chic and minimal, while the common sink unit combines wood, glass and mirror for an elegant statement. Dark wood contrasts the light environment, while cabinets offer ample storage space for shoes, bags and decorative items.
A blue wall greets us as we move towards the dining area, and we love how circular mirrors of different sizes jazz it up. The geometrical partition on the left features shelves which can hold potted greens or artefacts.
The wall-mounted shelving unit in the living space is unique, trendy and goes well with the spirit of the home.
The puja room doors are creatively rendered with circular filigree work in white, which contrast against the dark wooden frame nicely.
Light-hued and smart cabinets line three of the walls in the kitchen to help store all essentials. The backsplash tiles are patterned and add visual interest here.
The wall cladding for the TV unit in the master bedroom extends to span the ceiling in a very stylish way. It is indirectly lit and features beautiful patterns all over for a charming look.
Nestled in the midst of modern closets and drawers, the window seat looks warm and cosy. The jazzy panels on the closets add a playful touch, while the dark wooden floor adds warmth in the master bedroom.
An inbuilt wooden storage unit with cabinets and drawers make the dressing room a warm and practical space. Minimalistic handles, a textured door, and jazzy coatings on the drawers look pretty. The large mirror in the centre is very functional too.
The wall behind the floating shelves flaunts a gorgeous panel which extends across the ceiling for a luxurious ambiance here. Recessed lighting lends a warm glow to this serene room.
The wall to wall closet in the master bedroom accommodates the simple dressing unit and features trendily patterned sliding doors.
