10 pictures of amazing bedrooms and kitchens by designers in Noida

Justwords Justwords
Get Best Bedroom Designs Ideas In Noida - Yagotimber. , Yagotimber.com Yagotimber.com Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

If you are looking for some unique and visually arresting ideas for bedrooms and kitchens, you are at the right place. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Yagotimber.com in Noida, these fashionable and cosy bedrooms and kitchens will take your breath away. A variety of designs, colours and decor ideas have come together to make each space stand out beautifully. Some come with rustic touches, while others are cutting-edge and extremely contemporary. Read on to know more.

1. Bedroom with a view

Get Best Bedroom Designs Ideas In Noida - Yagotimber. Yagotimber.com Mediterranean style bedroom bedroom designs idea
Spacious and soothing, this bedroom is a mix of sleek wooden accents, trendy furniture, softly glowing lamps and a massive glass window offering a stunning view.

2. Unique and stylish

Bedroom 1 Yagotimber.com BedroomAccessories & decoration interior design,bedroom design
Warm wooden elements and abundance of neutral hues make this bedroom cosy and full of personality. The striped duvet, unique lights and a long array of windows add extra charm.

3. Arty bedroom

Bedroom Design Ideas - 2 Yagotimber.com BedroomAccessories & decoration bedroom design
Funky framed posters and vibrant unframed painting add life to the otherwise simple and modern bedroom. The bed is sleek and comes with practical drawers for storage.

Bedroom Design Ideas - 1 Yagotimber.com BedroomAccessories & decoration bedroom interior
A delicately wallpapered backdrop holds the minimalist TV unit and smart shelves with potted greens inside. The pink flowers look lovely.

4. Rustic yet contemporary

Bedroom Design 1 Yagotimber.com BedroomBeds & headboards bedroom design ideas
Different shades of brown create a soothing and luxurious vibe in this bedroom. The plush bed and patterned rug promise comfort, while a large window keeps the room flooded with sunlight.

Bedroom Design 2 Yagotimber.com BedroomBeds & headboards bedroom design ideas
The wall behind the bed is lined with bricks, looks charmingly rustic and features practical shelves as well. The photo collage is nostalgic.


Bedroom Design 3 Yagotimber.com BedroomBeds & headboards bedroom design ideas
A beige and metal panel holds the TV unit and is flanked by smart wooden shelves and potted greens.

Bedroom Design 4 Yagotimber.com BedroomBeds & headboards bedroom design ideas
From this angle, you can clearly see the inbuilt closet with sliding wooden doors. It is perfect for storing everything.

5. Blue and dreamy

Aqua Bedroom 3D Design 1 Yagotimber.com BedroomAccessories & decoration Blue bedroom design ideas,design ideas for bedroom,interior design ideas
Different enticing shades of blue combine with whites in this dreamy and unworldly bedroom. A quirky headboard for the bed, pretty curtains and inbuilt storage make this an attractive and sensible space.

Aqua Bedroom 3D Design 2 Yagotimber.com BedroomAccessories & decoration Blue bedroom design ideas,design ideas for bedroom,interior design ideas
The gorgeous decorative panel above the bed jazzes up the textured wall cladding behind it, and a compact corner has been reserved for the dressing unit.

Aqua Bedroom 3D Design 3 Yagotimber.com BedroomAccessories & decoration Blue bedroom design ideas,design ideas for bedroom,interior design ideas
Sleek and glossy, the TV unit features floating shelves for displaying knickknacks. Another built-in cabinet and a wall-mounted cubby are visible too.

6. Elegant modular kitchen

Yagotimber's Modular Kitchen Design 1 Yagotimber.com Modern kitchen kitchen design ideas,l shaped kitchen,u shaped kitchen
Rich brown cabinets and creamy white walls make this kitchen cosy and elegant. Modern chrome appliances and sleek fixtures help as well.

Yagotimber's Modular Kitchen Design 2 Yagotimber.com Modern living room kitchen design ideas,modular kitchen
Here’s another side of the kitchen, wowing with vintage wallpaper and smart storage units.

7. Bright and practical

Yagotimber's Modular Kitchen Design 3 Yagotimber.com Modern kitchen modular kitchen,parallel kitchen
Sunny yellow backsplashes, neat wood and white cabinets, and trendy appliances are the highlights of this lively U-shaped kitchen.

8. Spacious and organised

Modular Kitchen 1 Yagotimber.com Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Amber/Gold Commercial Spaces
Smooth white and wooden cabinets with minimal handles and lots of wall hooks and racks make this kitchen a much organised space. The U-shaped layout allows ample free movement here.

9. Fashionable

Modular Kitchen 3 Yagotimber.com Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Amber/Gold Commercial Spaces
Grey, purple and white pair with wooden touches to make this kitchen bright yet soothing. Neat cabinets, shelves, and wall hooks address storage needs while pretty lamps cast a golden glow.

10. Simple and homely

Modular Kitchen 2 Yagotimber.com Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Amber/Gold Commercial Spaces
Practical and glossy wooden cabinets not only store all essentials but also add warmth to this small kitchen. The cooking counter acts as the breakfast nook, while a window offers refreshing views of the outdoors.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


