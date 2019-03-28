21 stunning interior design ideas by architects in Pune, India

Modern Indian families are constantly looking for unique and trendy home design and decor ideas which have the potential to become the talk of the town. So today, we have brought you 21 awe-inspiring images of living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, dining areas, balconies and even interior landscaping! Gathered by the interior designers and decorators at P.S. Designs, these pictures depict spaces which are visually arresting and very functional too. Check them out and derive inspiration for your own project as well.