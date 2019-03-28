Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 stunning interior design ideas by architects in Pune, India

Justwords Justwords
J Residence, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Rooms
Loading admin actions …

Modern Indian families are constantly looking for unique and trendy home design and decor ideas which have the potential to become the talk of the town. So today, we have brought you 21 awe-inspiring images of living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, dining areas, balconies and even interior landscaping! Gathered by the interior designers and decorators at P.S. Designs, these pictures depict spaces which are visually arresting and very functional too. Check them out and derive inspiration for your own project as well.

1. Ravishing landscaping

J Residence, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Rooms Plant,Property,Building,Interior design,Urban design,Flooring,Floor,Condominium,Real estate,Facade
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J Residence

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

The spacious courtyard of this house is a wonderfully landscaped and green space, adding colour to the white, wooden and glass surroundings.

2. Stylish ascent

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room Plant,Property,Building,Wood,Living room,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Line,Arecales
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Rendered in wood and white with a unique glass railing and gorgeous wallpapered backdrop, the staircase looks all the more enchanting due to the pebbled bed and wooden planters in front of it.

3. Glassy welcome

J aralias, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J aralias

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Stylish and large glass sliding doors take us to a spacious living area done up mostly in white. Modern furnishing and tasteful lighting are its highlights.

4. Luxury and openness

J aralias, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J aralias

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

The living area we saw before merges with a lavish dining space, and both these zones overlook the cityscape through massive glass windows. A gleaming marble floor, fashionable furniture and pleasing lights add to the charm.

5. Trendy media room

J aralias, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J aralias

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Glass doors separate the TV room from the rest of the house, while soft colours like white and beige make for a soothing atmosphere. The TV unit as well as the seating look contemporary and practical.

6. Glamorous ambiance

J Residence, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Rooms
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J Residence

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Silvery accents, a metallic finish bar counter, luxurious sofas and cushions with retro prints ensure a dreamy atmosphere in this living room.


7. Inspiring dining

J Residence, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Rooms
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J Residence

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

A roughly-hewn wood-topped table, trendy chairs and wallpaper with tree trunk prints make this a rustic yet ultramodern dining space. The huge chandelier and classy metal fireplace are conversation starters.

8. Serene and soothing

Apartment with a Terrace , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Picture frame,Chair,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Shade,Floor
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Apartment with a Terrace

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Decorative panels depicting a Buddha painting and soft grey and white tones make this dining space calm and cosy. Modish furniture and a large glass window add to the attraction.

9. Gorgeous kitchen

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Stunning blue and white glossy tiles line the backsplashes in this fashionable kitchen for a lively vibe. Smooth white cabinets, drawers, a gleaming floor and a sunny window complete the look.

10. Bright and inviting

J aralias, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J aralias

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Gleaming white counters, cosy beige touches, aesthetic lighting and a sensible island make this spacious kitchen comfy and welcoming.

11. Unique bedroom

Mr.Javed, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style bedroom Property,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,House,Floor,Building,Shade
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Mr.Javed

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Pebbles with blue lighting deck both the extended wooden platform of the bed as well as the space under the window seat, for organic charm. Wood and white hues dominate for a homely feel.

12. Breathtaking

3D render, jyotsnarawool jyotsnarawool Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Textile,House,Architecture,Interior design,Wood,Floor
jyotsnarawool

3D render

jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool

With a headboard resembling the feathers of a peacock, this unique bed jazzes up the otherwise simple bedroom with panache.

13. Simple but elegant

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Beautifully finished wood and side tables with mirrored drawers make this bed the main attraction of this bedroom.

14. Bold and nature-loving

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bedroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Bold red bedding, rich wooden flooring, elegant decor pieces and floor to ceiling glass windows have come together to make this bedroom a showstopper. The view is mesmerising as well.

15. Lavish bathroom

J aralias, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J aralias

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

White and wooden hues combine elegantly and join hands with pretty lights and modern sanitary fixtures to make this bathroom one of a kind.

16. Unique bathing pleasures

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

A curvy bathtub set near floor to ceiling glass windows overlooking lush greenery makes this bathroom extra special. Beautiful patterned tiles and a cool grey floor help too.

17. Charming balcony

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Building,Window,Fixture,Rectangle,Interior design,Wood
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Lined richly with wood, artificial grass and pretty white pebbles, this balcony is perfect for relaxing, growing small shrubs and herbs and meditating.

18. Picturesque outdoor spot

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Grass,Door
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Lush potted greens, pebbles, wood, a vibrant blue ladder, colourful bird houses and DIY bottle lanterns make the balcony you just saw, paradise.

19. Refreshing terrace

Terrace garden Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Building,Property,Window,Door,Wood,Architecture,Fixture,Shade,House
Ansari Architects

Terrace garden

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Shaded by a pergola-like structure in wood and glass, this green and spacious terrace is truly refreshing. Pavers and wooden planks allow you to walk around freely, while vintage style benches offer seating.

20. Enticing courtyard

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom Plant,Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Houseplant,Building,Bathroom,Flooring,Floor,Real estate
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Wall to wall glass doors allow this bathroom to soak in the view of the beautiful courtyard. Whitewashed walls lined with sleek bricks and verdant potted plants make bathing an unforgettable experience.

21. Poolside bliss

J Residence, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Rooms
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

J Residence

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

This elongated terrace features a gorgeous blue pool and a stylish wooden deck where you can relax, admire nature or sunbathe. Greens line the other side of the pool and add freshness to the setting.

Here’s another story - 15 Stunning ideas to divide spaces without building walls

10 pictures of window grills for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks