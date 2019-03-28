21 stunning interior design ideas by architects in Pune, India

Modern Indian families are constantly looking for unique and trendy home design and decor ideas which have the potential to become the talk of the town. So today, we have brought you 21 awe-inspiring images of living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, dining areas, balconies and even interior landscaping! Gathered by the interior designers and decorators at P.S. Designs, these pictures depict spaces which are visually arresting and very functional too. Check them out and derive inspiration for your own project as well.
The spacious courtyard of this house is a wonderfully landscaped and green space, adding colour to the white, wooden and glass surroundings.
Rendered in wood and white with a unique glass railing and gorgeous wallpapered backdrop, the staircase looks all the more enchanting due to the pebbled bed and wooden planters in front of it.
Stylish and large glass sliding doors take us to a spacious living area done up mostly in white. Modern furnishing and tasteful lighting are its highlights.
The living area we saw before merges with a lavish dining space, and both these zones overlook the cityscape through massive glass windows. A gleaming marble floor, fashionable furniture and pleasing lights add to the charm.
Glass doors separate the TV room from the rest of the house, while soft colours like white and beige make for a soothing atmosphere. The TV unit as well as the seating look contemporary and practical.
Silvery accents, a metallic finish bar counter, luxurious sofas and cushions with retro prints ensure a dreamy atmosphere in this living room.
A roughly-hewn wood-topped table, trendy chairs and wallpaper with tree trunk prints make this a rustic yet ultramodern dining space. The huge chandelier and classy metal fireplace are conversation starters.
Decorative panels depicting a Buddha painting and soft grey and white tones make this dining space calm and cosy. Modish furniture and a large glass window add to the attraction.
Stunning blue and white glossy tiles line the backsplashes in this fashionable kitchen for a lively vibe. Smooth white cabinets, drawers, a gleaming floor and a sunny window complete the look.
Gleaming white counters, cosy beige touches, aesthetic lighting and a sensible island make this spacious kitchen comfy and welcoming.
Pebbles with blue lighting deck both the extended wooden platform of the bed as well as the space under the window seat, for organic charm. Wood and white hues dominate for a homely feel.
With a headboard resembling the feathers of a peacock, this unique bed jazzes up the otherwise simple bedroom with panache.
Beautifully finished wood and side tables with mirrored drawers make this bed the main attraction of this bedroom.
Bold red bedding, rich wooden flooring, elegant decor pieces and floor to ceiling glass windows have come together to make this bedroom a showstopper. The view is mesmerising as well.
White and wooden hues combine elegantly and join hands with pretty lights and modern sanitary fixtures to make this bathroom one of a kind.
A curvy bathtub set near floor to ceiling glass windows overlooking lush greenery makes this bathroom extra special. Beautiful patterned tiles and a cool grey floor help too.
Lined richly with wood, artificial grass and pretty white pebbles, this balcony is perfect for relaxing, growing small shrubs and herbs and meditating.
Lush potted greens, pebbles, wood, a vibrant blue ladder, colourful bird houses and DIY bottle lanterns make the balcony you just saw, paradise.
Shaded by a pergola-like structure in wood and glass, this green and spacious terrace is truly refreshing. Pavers and wooden planks allow you to walk around freely, while vintage style benches offer seating.
Wall to wall glass doors allow this bathroom to soak in the view of the beautiful courtyard. Whitewashed walls lined with sleek bricks and verdant potted plants make bathing an unforgettable experience.
This elongated terrace features a gorgeous blue pool and a stylish wooden deck where you can relax, admire nature or sunbathe. Greens line the other side of the pool and add freshness to the setting.
