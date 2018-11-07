Your browser is out-of-date.

20 great ideas for your TV wall

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
The television is our favorite fidgety at home and is one thing we come back home to in the evenings. The area surrounding the TV is where we settle after coming back from work to watch our favorite series or movie and catch up with our families to watch something together.

We understand the importance of this corner of the house and hence here we present 20 great ideas to make your favorite corner better! Press play! From simple TV wall unit designs for the living room to TV cabinet designs for the living room, this post has you covered! 

1. Take advantage of the sloping roof in the living room

Recuperadores Lenha Bodart&Gonay - In Fire (com ventilação incorporada), Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Modern living room
Often, sloping roofs of the house are not appreciated. But, the truth is, you can create a surprising and fun space around your sloping roof with a little creativity involving easily available things.

2. Highlight the TV on a separate wall in the living room

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
As in the previous image, this living room TV cabinet is different from other LCD TV units for the living room, creating an interesting contrast and a dedicated TV wall. 

3. Maintain neutrality and simplicity in the living room

Kettnaker, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Sometimes less is more. When looking for TV room decorating ideas, turn to simplicity and neutrality as seen in this image. You can either choose to leave the wall at the bottom of the TV plain, so your TV gets all the attention. 

4. Futurism in the design of the living room

İç Mekan Tasarım ve Uygulama Projesi, ROAS Mimarlık ROAS Mimarlık Living roomAccessories & decoration
If you are looking for TV cabinet designs for living room, then this TV panel designs for the living room is perfect! Simple lines with breakthrough shapes and patterns create a sensational environment that can charm and awe!

Note: Did you notice the indirect lighting in the area of the television? Amazing!

5. Create a comfortable space in the living room

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Eclectic style living room
Here is a great TV panel design for the living room space which is the most comfortable space in a home. It needs the most comfy sofas and cushions for an enjoyable movie session.

6. An all white living room

Paço de Arcos, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern living room
A complete white space spells modernity, elegance and brightens the entire area making it the ideal modern TV unit design for the living room. Here, the entire room is made white with the exception of the TV coated in a contrasting color. 


7. Combining styles in the living room

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style living room
Here is another TV cabinet for the drawing room. A living room decorated with different styles, colours, finishes creates a corner that is unique for the TV.

8. A living room with natural views

Casa Varatojo , Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern living room
Make use of the best angles of your house. In this case there was no need for a mobile stand as the TV room design looks spectacular with the view behind it.

9. Marble wall to mount the TV in the living room

Casa PL, Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa Modern living room
Here is another great TV wall mount design for the living room. The marble wall behind the TV makes for a great looking corner that blends with the TV and the fireplace

10. Minimalist view in the living room

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Simple and minimalist options are always beautiful and elegant. This TV coquette – a simple vintage furniture adds class to the home instantly.

11. A stone wall is always an excellent choice in the living room

Moradia Golf, ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda Country style living room
Stone walls are always a great choice for homes. They are fascinating and add a rustic charm that you have never known before. 

12. Simple furniture in the living room

Casa Oeiras , Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Eclectic style living room
Here is another TV unit design idea for the living room. Not only is it simplistic but also appealing to the eye! Go with colors that pop so as to make your living room the center of attention. 

13. A modern living room design

Wunderschöne Design Bücherregale, Livarea Livarea Living roomShelves
If you are not inclined towards laying your walls with stones, you can use paints that give a stone like finish to your walls.

14. TV as the main element of the living room

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
This hall room interior TV wood design speaks volumes for itself. Make TV the centrepiece of your room. After all, TVs are portals that take us to other worlds at the mere press of a button and they deserve the centre-stage.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

15. Fireplace + TV in the living room

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Depending on the décor of your room, you can combine your TV wall with the fireplace. Watch your TV and relax in the warmth of your fireplace at the same time.

16. A TV that complements your living room

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Mediterranean style living room
Placing a huge TV in a small room can make the room look smaller and vice versa. Get a TV that matches the size of your room for a pleasant look.

17. Mobile furniture in the living room

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Furniture with wheels can be moved around the room and everyone in the room gets to watch their favourite TV show!

18. A dark blue background for the living room

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
A different living room that surprises! Thanks to the play of these two colours, their contrasts and their peculiar beauty, we get this unique room with a view of the TV that satisfies.

19. How about a suspended TV in the living room

Студия, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style kitchen
You can also choose to suspend the TV on the wall if you like. Do not forget to buy a good holder to keep it securely anchored to the wall.

20. Cinematic effect in the living room

HSBC – housescape reggio emilia, NAT OFFICE - christian gasparini architect NAT OFFICE - christian gasparini architect Modern living room
The televisions already have a good sound system. However, if you want to create a home theatre effect you can get a few more audio enhancing gadgets that improve and enhance its quality in an incredible way.

For more inspiration, look to this ideabook!

What are the best floor finishes for Indian homes?
20 Great ideas for your TV wall! Try them and share your comments.


