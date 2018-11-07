20 great ideas for your TV wall

The television is our favorite fidgety at home and is one thing we come back home to in the evenings. The area surrounding the TV is where we settle after coming back from work to watch our favorite series or movie and catch up with our families to watch something together.
We understand the importance of this corner of the house and hence here we present 20 great ideas to make your favorite corner better! Press play! From simple TV wall unit designs for the living room to TV cabinet designs for the living room, this post has you covered!
Often, sloping roofs of the house are not appreciated. But, the truth is, you can create a surprising and fun space around your sloping roof with a little creativity involving easily available things.
As in the previous image, this living room TV cabinet is different from other LCD TV units for the living room, creating an interesting contrast and a dedicated TV wall.
Sometimes less is more. When looking for TV room decorating ideas, turn to simplicity and neutrality as seen in this image. You can either choose to leave the wall at the bottom of the TV plain, so your TV gets all the attention.
If you are looking for TV cabinet designs for living room, then this TV panel designs for the living room is perfect! Simple lines with breakthrough shapes and patterns create a sensational environment that can charm and awe!
Note: Did you notice the indirect lighting in the area of the television? Amazing!
Here is a great TV panel design for the living room space which is the most comfortable space in a home. It needs the most comfy sofas and cushions for an enjoyable movie session.
A complete white space spells modernity, elegance and brightens the entire area making it the ideal modern TV unit design for the living room. Here, the entire room is made white with the exception of the TV coated in a contrasting color.
Here is another TV cabinet for the drawing room. A living room decorated with different styles, colours, finishes creates a corner that is unique for the TV.
Make use of the best angles of your house. In this case there was no need for a mobile stand as the TV room design looks spectacular with the view behind it.
Here is another great TV wall mount design for the living room. The marble wall behind the TV makes for a great looking corner that blends with the TV and the fireplace.
Simple and minimalist options are always beautiful and elegant. This TV coquette – a simple vintage furniture adds class to the home instantly.
Stone walls are always a great choice for homes. They are fascinating and add a rustic charm that you have never known before.
Here is another TV unit design idea for the living room. Not only is it simplistic but also appealing to the eye! Go with colors that pop so as to make your living room the center of attention.
If you are not inclined towards laying your walls with stones, you can use paints that give a stone like finish to your walls.
This hall room interior TV wood design speaks volumes for itself. Make TV the centrepiece of your room. After all, TVs are portals that take us to other worlds at the mere press of a button and they deserve the centre-stage.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Depending on the décor of your room, you can combine your TV wall with the fireplace. Watch your TV and relax in the warmth of your fireplace at the same time.
Placing a huge TV in a small room can make the room look smaller and vice versa. Get a TV that matches the size of your room for a pleasant look.
Furniture with wheels can be moved around the room and everyone in the room gets to watch their favourite TV show!
A different living room that surprises! Thanks to the play of these two colours, their contrasts and their peculiar beauty, we get this unique room with a view of the TV that satisfies.
You can also choose to suspend the TV on the wall if you like. Do not forget to buy a good holder to keep it securely anchored to the wall.
The televisions already have a good sound system. However, if you want to create a home theatre effect you can get a few more audio enhancing gadgets that improve and enhance its quality in an incredible way.
