10 amazing wooden wardrobes for your home

Wooden closets have been an essential part of every home since people learnt to create them and in some societies they are handed down across generations as family heirlooms. While modern closets today are made with both wood and steel with mirrors and other embellishments, the timeless charm of wooden closets ensures that they still have importance in the house.
With advancement in design technology, architects can now create dedicated spaces for wooden closets while making the floor plans for different rooms so that these can be fitted into the walls and their design to blend with other furniture in the room. In this idea-book we shall be sharing 10 of the best wooden closet designs created by interior designers at Homify that bring grandeur and charisma to the space for which they have been created. These designs will convince you that wooden closets are timeless and should belong to every home.
The first design we bring before you through this list is a massive storage structure spread across two walls and interspersed with open and closed shelves of different shapes and sizes along with wide pull out drawers. Thoughtfully designed with aesthetic contrasts comprising of wood, laminates and frosted glass. Designed for a large family and set up in a dressing room, it has ample space for accommodating clothes, shoes, pillows, vanity cases & others. From the size and layout of this multipurpose cabinet it appears as if it can contain almost anything you could ever imagine and more!!
Built with standard proportions, this wooden cabinet built out of dark wood is a rare piece whose beauty lies in its unique colouring and design. Designed with multiple storage options and extending from ceiling to floor, this closet may not large enough to walk-in but it has sufficient distribution of space to meet needs of people in the room while being aesthetically appealing.
This next design implements sliding door technology for a unique look. One half of the closet remains open for easy access to shoes and other accessories, while the clothes are neatly hidden behind the doors. This closet also highlights the different looks you can get with the direction of the grain in the wood. Here, the grain on the sliding door all point inward and form a faint X outline.
An impressive closet need not be embellished with attractive designs, or be of gigantic proportions or be made of expensive wood as sometimes simple and minimalist design is sufficient to make it fall in line with minimalist decor of the bedroom.
In this example, we present a set of closets stretched across the wall which manages to impress with its pleasant presence, in this minimalist bedroom that is perfect for anyone looking for simplicity in their lives.
For a stately and classic built-in wardrobe look, pale ashy wood tones with standard grains area a great choice! The designers have made a stylish addition to the lower section of the central doors are pull-out drawers for accessories. Neatly structured and designed the length and breadth of this incredible closet encloses endless shelves and rails for the owners.
We now present a closet fashioned out of plain wood that could be of ordinary look and design but for the beautiful grains that make it stand out from others in the crowd. Designed with simple sliding doors the beauty of the wardrobe lies in its colourful grains and their flow across the panels that forced the designers to leave it in the natural state with just a thin film of wax to smooth out the rough splinters and give it a fine finish.
If you are a lover of understated luxury then this classy designer closet should meet your needs for bedroom storage. This elegant piece of furniture may be small in size but is fitted with shelves of standard sizes to provide ease of storage and functionality. The trendy closet is perfect for the self-assured executive men and women of today that prefer to have cabinets and cabinetry which suit their personality.
Children’s needs keep changing across their transition from childhood to adolescence, teenage and youth so their demand for storage space also keeps changing. As a private study area is an important step towards instilling a sense of responsibility in children here is a trendy design that fulfils this need in a modern manner. The closet for clothes has an extended design to include a bookshelf and study area with drawers for stationery.
The wood used here is so glossy and well- polished that it makes the massive wardrobe stand out within the dressing room as the single most important piece of furniture. Designed with simple contemporary handles in place the wardrobe is traditional yet elegant.
If you are a lover of dark shades that reflect deep contemplation of thought then this closet design is most suitable. Set against neutral walls and floor, this dark closet with deep shelves and drawers is perfect to give a spectacular finish to a modern home.
