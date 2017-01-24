10 amazing wooden wardrobes for your home

Wooden closets have been an essential part of every home since people learnt to create them and in some societies they are handed down across generations as family heirlooms. While modern closets today are made with both wood and steel with mirrors and other embellishments, the timeless charm of wooden closets ensures that they still have importance in the house.

With advancement in design technology, architects can now create dedicated spaces for wooden closets while making the floor plans for different rooms so that these can be fitted into the walls and their design to blend with other furniture in the room. In this idea-book we shall be sharing 10 of the best wooden closet designs created by interior designers at Homify that bring grandeur and charisma to the space for which they have been created. These designs will convince you that wooden closets are timeless and should belong to every home.