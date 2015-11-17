Simple cube homes for every pocket.

Join us on a tour of cube houses in Spain, and take a look at the exteriors of five beautiful models of cube houses. We will soon find out why they are called cube houses, but we are sure you can already start to guess. The five cube houses are different with regards to the size and shape, but are similar in terms of design and the materials used. These cube houses are designed by Casas Cube, home builders based in Coruna, Spain.

Let's browse through these cube house models and hopefully be inspired by these modern homes.