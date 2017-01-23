15 modern living rooms you must see before changing yours

The living room is one of the most important areas in your home as it’s the place where you receive guests. It’s also a place where the family gets together to relax, so it’s vital that the room is designed to make everyone feel comfortable to sit around and chat. The more welcoming and unpretentious the living room is, the more likely it will contribute to better communication between family members.

When you are redecorating your home, don’t forget to pay attention to the living room. Allow us to inspire you with these images of professionally designed modern living spaces that are not only beautiful but also functional and comfortable.