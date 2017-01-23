21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost any money!

While everyone wants to have a house with the latest furniture and accessories often the price of these objects curtails the desire to go for a complete revamp of furniture and furnishings. Though purchasing décor items for interior décor is generally done by people during discount or sale offers it would be great to get them free!!
While we cannot stop you from spending the festival bonus on latest offerings at the nearest home décor store or splurging on new collection of furnishings on a favorite online store, we can give you handy tips to save on purchasing unnecessary décor objects. Here are some handy tips to decorate every part of your house including the garden so do take time out to browse through every detail.
Ever thought of this trendy idea for using a discarded car part?
Try your crocheting skills on old tyres to make trendy garden furniture
Rearrange furniture and other decor for a fresh look
Use heirloom china plates from grandma's collection as kitchen wall decor
Beautiful cut flowers in bright jugs—who can resist their beauty!!
Recycle empty cans to design funky planters for the modern living room—Smart !!
Ever thought of using glass jars as light fixtures? Some innovative interior designers did!!
Arrange books by spine color—Easy as slicing cheese
Don't throw those old books! See what can be made out of them.
Repaint old frames to look like antiques. Your guests will love them
Who know that a plain living room would get transformed with this statement furry blanket
Old from new—Works every time Make new cushions out of old clothes
A really creative and sporty room it is quite attractive for hanging your bikes on the wall. Practical and space saving, don't you agree?
Make hanging wall containers
Recycle an old planter you were going to throw out.
Get creative with an old coat stand out in the garden
Hook up your old Christmas lights to make your garden sparkle all year round.
Here are some more DIY Interior decoration tips to enhance your creativity.