21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost any money!

While everyone wants to have a house with the latest furniture and accessories often the price of these objects curtails the desire to go for a complete revamp of furniture and furnishings. Though purchasing décor items for interior décor is generally done by people during discount or sale offers it would be great to get them free!!

While we cannot stop you from spending the festival bonus on latest offerings at the nearest home décor store or splurging on new collection of furnishings on a favorite online store, we can give you handy tips to save on purchasing unnecessary décor objects. Here are some handy tips to decorate every part of your house including the garden so do take time out to browse through every detail.