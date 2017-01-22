Unexpected visitors? How to clean the house in 5 minutes!

We all like to have a clean and organized house when we receive people but there are times when friends and relatives drop in unannounced or earlier than scheduled. Though hosts have no option except to greet them pleasantly and invite them inside, the general tendency is to bring in people only when the house is in order to provide a pleasant and comfortable setting. As an untidy and chaotic abode with papers, clothes, books and other objects of daily use depicts the owners as disorderly and lazy, no one likes to invite guests into a messy house.

But when the inevitable happens, we often try to make the house presentable by moving away the most visible unnecessary objects out of place. Usually while one family member attempts to engage the attention of guests the other member/s rush around to clear off the remaining mess within shortest possible time. This could include activities like throwing stuff into cabinets and shutting them up, folding papers and magazines to stuff them in shelves, loading dirty clothes and used towels into the washer followed by straightening sofa cushions, table covers and blankets on the bed. If there are dirty dishes they can be stacked into the washer while leftover food can be dumped into the wastebasket.

While these activities can be done faster when there are several people involved, here are some tips that our experts offer as suggestions throughout this book of ideas to make the house presentable in a jiffy when unexpected guests drop in during one of your lazy relaxation days.