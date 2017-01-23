11 Curtain ideas for your home

The interiors of every house come to life when everything blends in harmoniously. Furniture, fabrics, decor, and even curtains, every single item picked to beautify your home, speaks for itself and adds to the look.
Curtains play an extremely vital part when it comes to giving that finishing touch to the house. And you would surely want to drape your home with the best of fabrics and prints. So, here we bring you 11 fabulous ideas for curtains to help your dream home stand out in style from every angle.
You can, for a change, do away with the fabric curtains and style a part of your home with a beaded curtain. Curtains made of beads not only add a style quotient to the room but in fact, work best when it comes to creating a visual separation under the same room. For instance, use this curtain style to separate the drawing and living room to get a glittery decoration and an extended space.
Instead of draping the windows with simple fabric curtains, go for a combination of curtains and blinds in the room. You can either pick contrast colors for the blinds and fabric or keep them in the same hue, complementing the ambience of the area. The combination looks elegant yet modern.
The curtain style here looks extremely Royal, as if right out from a Victorian styled house. The white fabric used for the curtains amalgamates effortlessly with the brown furniture, wooden TV cabinet, and most importantly the golden and grey pelmet, giving a dreamy look to the room. Contact an expert for more such suggestions.
If you are thinking of trying a different look for the room instead of curtains, but wish to keep the ethnic design alive, check out the image here. The wooden blinds are beautifully clubbed with fabric curtains, which works gracefully with the simple single seater sofas and chair. This style enhances the interiors of a living room elegantly.
Pastel shades of light grey, cream, and off-white for curtains fabrics work magnificently if the interior of the room is in white and black or grey combination. Drape the windows with two colour curtains, with the lighter tone in the centre to focus the brightness in the middle, making the environment warm and welcoming.
If your room is designed in lighter tones of dark shades like light brown, styling the windows with white curtains will look splendid. In fact, instead of making a corner with the curtain rod, give a curve to the rod around the corner, like in the image, to give a unique angle to the windows.
Go for a translucent fabric style for the curtains in your living room. Let the sunlight peek through the curtains, filling the room with differently colored sunrays. Pick the shade which blends with the ambience of the room.
At times adding a darker tone to the curtain fabric is all that the room can ask for regarding that extra sheen. These traditional curtains always look captivating and engulf the ambience in times from the past. These work perfectly for the bedrooms.
You can drape the windows in the living or drawing room with dark coloured curtain fabric. Pick a dominating colour from the furnishings in the room and use it in curtains and you are good to go.
Satin curtains add richness to the room. You can either choose a darker tone of a colour from the room or an entirely different shade to add the contrast effect in the room.
Of course, the European style curtains never go out of fashion. And when colours like red and maroon in curtains are draped amidst yellow lightings and brown furnishings, the beauty of the room is phenomenal.
