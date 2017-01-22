Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Pictures of main entrance gates with grills

Ritika Tiwari
Country style garden
When it comes to building the main gate of our house, we would want the best of techniques and the strongest material to be used, to keep the house and our family safe. Also, considering the size of the main gate and the high-end techniques available for security, it is important to keep a check on the budget. 

Here are 8 types of safety doors which work perfectly to provide protection for your house and fit comfortably in your pocket:

1. Steel gates

Automatic steel gates
AGD Systems

Automatic steel gates

AGD Systems
AGD Systems
AGD Systems

Though the steel gate in maroon is small in size, it is adequate to serve the purpose. The toughness of steel used with the automatic technique will open and close the door at your will. This eliminates entry of any unwanted person, thereby giving you complete security.

2. Wrought iron gate

Wrought Iron Metal Garden Gate
Unique Landscapes

Wrought Iron Metal Garden Gate

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

The wrought iron gate is strong and secure. The design, in turn, saves the gate from looking dull and simple. This wrought iron gate is adequate for small houses, where you do not wish to spend a fortune on the main entrance, yet want to build a secure space.

3. Simple yet powerful

Wrought Iron Metal Garden Gate
Unique Landscapes

Wrought Iron Metal Garden Gate

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

The iron metal gate although looks simple provides complete security and safety to the house and the family. The simplicity of the design makes the entrance look elegant. The lock at the gate is strong and is closes the gate automatically. Easy to get built and totally affordable, the iron gate is best of small houses.

4. Silver polish

Edelstahl Gartentür "Japan"
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Instead of going for the regular black color, the silver shade in the main gate here looks refreshing and different. The design is kept minimal, and the size is wide enough for the entrance and yet small for the house. This style in grilled main gate is suitable for those with a limited budget.

5. A wide gate

Wrough Iron Metal Gates
Unique Landscapes

Wrough Iron Metal Gates

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

The wide wrought iron metal gate though looks big is not that costly and falls within the desired budget. The pillars on the side holding the gate are strong and have been dug deep in the ground. The surrounding of the main gate adds to the look thereby reducing the rawness of the same.

6. Stonewall

Wrought Iron Metal Gates
Unique Landscapes

Wrought Iron Metal Gates

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

The iron metal gate is fitted with stone wall boundary on the either side and promises for the safety of the house. The bars and sharp edges of the gate make it impossible for anyone to climb, thereby securing the entrance.


7. A royal look

Automatic steel gates
AGD Systems

Automatic steel gates

AGD Systems
AGD Systems
AGD Systems

The wide steel gate in the image looks safe and strong and is fully automatic, keeping away the intruders. The design of the gate gives a Royal feel with the with the trophy shape, bars, and the curves. Contact an architect for more suggestions.

8. Timber gate

Automatic timber gates
AGD Systems

Automatic timber gates

AGD Systems
AGD Systems
AGD Systems

The main gate here is made from strong and heavy metal, quite evident from the wide, ribbed in the boundary of the same. The wall pillars add to the security and toughness of the gate, assuring you of safety. And the bars designed in the gate leave no space for any mischief.

Browse the ideabook for more ideas on safety and security features related to the main gates.

9 clever tricks to save space in small kitchens
Which one of these doors is your favourite?


