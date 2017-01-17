Ideas to deck up a Small Balcony into a Dream Retreat

In today’s metropolis, lush lawns and large verandah are an obvious luxury that only a few are blessed with. Staying in a multi-story apartment, many of us miss the charm of a personalised green space to relax. But, let this not limit you or make you compromise with a dull balcony. Rediscover the charm and create your very own lush-looking sanctuary. Transform your ever so boring-small balcony into a patch of paradise with these amazingly creative balcony decorating solutions.