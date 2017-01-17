Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Ideas to deck up a Small Balcony into a Dream Retreat

Srijanaa Srijanaa
VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

In today’s metropolis, lush lawns and large verandah are an obvious luxury that only a few are blessed with. Staying in a multi-story apartment, many of us miss the charm of a personalised green space to relax. But, let this not limit you or make you compromise with a dull balcony. Rediscover the charm and create your very own lush-looking sanctuary. Transform your ever so boring-small balcony into a patch of paradise with these amazingly creative balcony decorating solutions.

If small, Go minimal

Apartamento Mooca, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Creatively manage the available space to transform a small-bland balcony into a cosy-picturesque space. Go minimal by placing vertically growing evergreen plants like bamboo at the far ends of the balcony. This will not only provide privacy from neighbour’s, but also create  a more visually free space for you to place a small coffee table with a pair of sleek chairs to enjoy the city skyline. Use wood on the balcony floor to enhance the minimal look and for some earthy-warm feel.

Put Pots Together

Three Tiered Plant Stand homify Garden Furniture
homify

Three Tiered Plant Stand

homify
homify
homify

Create a display with a delicate wrought iron stand and some potted plants in one corner of your balcony. Play with pot sizes, plant heights and display heights to add dimension to space. The pots look neatly arranged and off the floors, thereby, making the space appear visually larger.

Use Old Furniture

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Add a unique asian touch to your balcony by re-purposing the old wooden dresser into a display tale with the drawers being used as planters. A nice addition to this rather simplistic landscape is the pop of magenta from the delicate flowers.

Use the Wall

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Planting vertical is a great idea for smaller balconies and utilizing blank walls. Re-purpose the scrap wood from previous projects or old fruit boxes for planters and go-on to plant some herbs or kitchen vegetable or transform the wall into a flower valley.

Hang the Pots

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Building,Window,Fixture,Rectangle,Interior design,Wood
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Work at different heights to achieve a lush-green tropical garden. Add layers of greenery by hanging baskets from top, hooking planters to the railing and arranging pots on a green turf. This will not only add volume, but also save you a lot of floor space. You can always add some colour to the planters to increase the curb appeal.

.

Add Seasonal Colour

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Go for variety in your planting approach and jazz up the landscape with some seasonal flowering plants. Here the pink winter flowers set in white pots provide a sweet and soothing effect, while the creeper plant adds a petite feminine touch to this beautiful little garden.


Hang the Furniture

балкон "Mediterranean plants", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Multicolored
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

This balcony features a hanging chair. The floating effect of the chair and the use of muted colours keeps this space light and airy. The rattan rug compliments the bamboo chair and adds texture to design. By bringing the cushions and the wooden table with other accessories into this design, this balcony appears as an extension of the home.

Experiment with Flooring

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Grass,Door
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

In you retreat, create a sense of earthiness by bringing the elements of rock and wood. Place rocks around the decking and add turf to create an authentic looking yard.

Add Accessories

Watering can Light Garland ELLA JAMES Garden Lighting
ELLA JAMES

Watering can Light Garland

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

Add a personalized finishing touch to the balcony with garden accessories like the wind chimes, statues, lanterns, lights, wall brackets, etc. This will to give the space both charm and character.

Add Lights

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

For a cosy-romantic ambience at night make sure you add some soft lights to your design. This will accentuate the mood and you will fall in love with this nook of your home.

11 Impressive ideas for the entrance of your house


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks