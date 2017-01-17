Ideas to deck up a Small Balcony into a Dream Retreat

In today’s metropolis, lush lawns and large verandah are an obvious luxury that only a few are blessed with. Staying in a multi-story apartment, many of us miss the charm of a personalised green space to relax. But, let this not limit you or make you compromise with a dull balcony. Rediscover the charm and create your very own lush-looking sanctuary. Transform your ever so boring-small balcony into a patch of paradise with these amazingly creative balcony decorating solutions.
Creatively manage the available space to transform a small-bland balcony into a cosy-picturesque space. Go minimal by placing vertically growing evergreen plants like bamboo at the far ends of the balcony. This will not only provide privacy from neighbour’s, but also create a more visually free space for you to place a small coffee table with a pair of sleek chairs to enjoy the city skyline. Use wood on the balcony floor to enhance the minimal look and for some earthy-warm feel.
Create a display with a delicate wrought iron stand and some potted plants in one corner of your balcony. Play with pot sizes, plant heights and display heights to add dimension to space. The pots look neatly arranged and off the floors, thereby, making the space appear visually larger.
Add a unique asian touch to your balcony by re-purposing the old wooden dresser into a display tale with the drawers being used as planters. A nice addition to this rather simplistic landscape is the pop of magenta from the delicate flowers.
Planting vertical is a great idea for smaller balconies and utilizing blank walls. Re-purpose the scrap wood from previous projects or old fruit boxes for planters and go-on to plant some herbs or kitchen vegetable or transform the wall into a flower valley.
Work at different heights to achieve a lush-green tropical garden. Add layers of greenery by hanging baskets from top, hooking planters to the railing and arranging pots on a green turf. This will not only add volume, but also save you a lot of floor space. You can always add some colour to the planters to increase the curb appeal.
Go for variety in your planting approach and jazz up the landscape with some seasonal flowering plants. Here the pink winter flowers set in white pots provide a sweet and soothing effect, while the creeper plant adds a petite feminine touch to this beautiful little garden.
This balcony features a hanging chair. The floating effect of the chair and the use of muted colours keeps this space light and airy. The rattan rug compliments the bamboo chair and adds texture to design. By bringing the cushions and the wooden table with other accessories into this design, this balcony appears as an extension of the home.
In you retreat, create a sense of earthiness by bringing the elements of rock and wood. Place rocks around the decking and add turf to create an authentic looking yard.
Add a personalized finishing touch to the balcony with garden accessories like the wind chimes, statues, lanterns, lights, wall brackets, etc. This will to give the space both charm and character.