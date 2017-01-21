9 outdoor barbeque grills to put a spark in your backyard

Around the world, barbecue and grilling spots in the backyard or rear patios and verandas are fast becoming one of the most popular relaxing joints for parties with family and friends. While this form of entertainment used to be more common during summer evenings when the temperature had cooled down a bit, it is now used for afternoon gatherings in winter too. A wide variety of items are barbecued and roasted around the fire ranging from meat, ribs to corn and vegetables that can be roasted on hot coals!

Here are 9 unique barbecue designs for your home that you can set up around your backyard garden or patio to enjoy meals with friends that are fresh off the coals.