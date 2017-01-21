An beautiful and modern Pune home filled with cosiness

Simply incorporating modern designs and trendy furniture in a home is not enough to make it cosy and inviting. You need to use the right materials, soothing colours, carefully chosen decor elements and beautiful lights to achieve it. And this residence in Pune, a green and well-planned city in India will show you how. Thanks to the interior architects at Mavrick Design Studio, this abode combines wood in various shades with softly glowing trendy lights for a unique living experience. Designs are sleek, minimalistic, and very practical. Splashes of bright colours appear here and there to spice up the home as well.
The creamy white walls of this hall are nicely contrasted by the sleek and long cabinet in dark wood, as well as the large Buddha painting offering tranquillity to the space. The textured wall behind the painting adds visual depth, while the tripod lamp looks gorgeous. The white and geometrically inspired partition separating this hall from the dining room is a very modern touch.
The dining space is double-height and hence very airy, with a glass wall on the left separating it from other areas. The furniture is a tasteful mix of dark and light wood, and stands out aesthetically against the light-hued floor.
Different shades of grey pair up with bright lemon yellow to make the media room lively and bold. Embedded lights help in creating a very relaxing ambiance, while wooden cladding on the far end wall and floor ensure cosiness. The large and comfy settees with sleek backrests offer ample seating space, while colourful and silky cushions lend a luxurious look.
This collage of images captured from different spots in the home shows that the inhabitants love sleek and neat detailing. Shelves and partitions look minimal, practical and very elegant as well. Quirky porthole-like glass windows appear randomly for a unique look, while the wooden elements are precise and contemporary. The grey and lemon yellow wall in the media room features sleek and rectangular embedded lights for a futuristic appeal.
