A beautiful and cosy family home in Hyderabad

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE - 03, Urban Shaastra Urban Shaastra Modern living room
It is often the little things which make a house a home. And with today’s home tour this belief will become evident. Designed by the architects at Urban Shaastra Design Studio in Hyderabad, this home is a melting pot of modern designs, trendy furniture and tasteful decor elements. Wood has a very generous role to play in this residence’s interiors and adds warmth to the light and neutral colour palette. Stylish lights and flowers make the ambiance refreshing and cheerful as well. So take a closer look to know more.

Artistic touch

The Drawing Room Urban Shaastra Modern living room Wood Furniture,Couch,Property,Table,Plant,Green,Lighting,Picture frame,Building,Wood
A stunning partition crafted from mirror and carved wood make the drawing room a unique and eye-catching space. The beige sofa looks comfy and the side table holding flowers is an elegant touch.

Beautiful ceiling

Drawing Room Ceiling with Decorative Fan Urban Shaastra Modern living room Plywood
Drawing Room Ceiling with Decorative Fan

The drawing room ceiling wows with rich wooden beams running parallel to each other, with stylish lighting escaping from behind them. The fan is a vintage style beauty and lends personality to the space.

Elegant elements

Console table with Chandelier Urban Shaastra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF
Console table with Chandelier

The sleek console table in the corridor behind the drawing room is both practical and aesthetic. It holds beautifully framed photographs, while the mirror above it simply luxurious. The white and crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling above the console table hints at the owner’s love for good things. Also, you will soon find out that wooden flooring runs throughout the home for a warm and snug appeal.

Very useful

Display Cabinet along the Entrance Way Urban Shaastra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Display Cabinet along the Entrance Way

Right after the entrance door you will see a simple display unit in wood. It comes in handy for storing keys, sunglasses, hats as well as showcasing artefacts. Vibrant bunches of flowers add charm to this space.

Stylish partition

Partition with display shelves Urban Shaastra Modern living room
Partition with display shelves

A wooden partition with a gorgeously carved border stands between the entryway and the rest of the home, ensuring privacy for the inhabitants. It looks solid, elegant and classy, and doesn’t hamper the openness of the interiors. It also features sleek open shelves which hold decorative pieces for additional aesthetics.

Trendy dining

Hanging Lights over the Dining Table Urban Shaastra Modern dining room
Hanging Lights over the Dining Table

Blue and white recessed lighting and a couple of beautiful pendant lamps add lots of style and trendiness to the dining space. The furniture is classy and rendered in wood and sober hues. A large window floods the space with sunlight during daytime, and the dining space merges with the kitchen seamlessly as well.

Enticing balcony

The Balcony with Cane Swing Urban Shaastra Modern garden Plant,Property,Window,Furniture,Curtain,Building,Shade,Wood,Textile,Chair
The Balcony with Cane Swing

Large sliding glass doors take you from the living space to the airy and sunny balcony, where you can soak in the enchanting view of the cityscape. Carpeting made of artificial grass and a stylish cane swing make the spot perfect for lazing around, sunbathing or simply breathing in fresh air.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


