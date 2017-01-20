Spacious prefab house built for Rupees 50 Lakh

Prefabricated houses are an innovative creation of modern engineering that allows people to own sustainable houses within a short period of time at a fraction of the cost of traditional brick and mortar houses. This form of housing is a great alternative as both setting up and dismantling these structures is easy and they provide all the comfort of a regular house. In addition to the above advantages, the prefabricated housing can also be very beautiful providing long term shelter against natural elements and aesthetic appeal of a well planned abode.
In this ideabook we shall explore the details of a prefabricated house that is very different from traditional brick and mortar structure but is sturdy and impressive with its detailed design. As the grounds of the property are vast the prefabricated house is also very spacious with large floor to ceiling level windows that allow pleasant inflow of natural light and fresh air. The best advantage of prefabricated housing is that it can be extended when families with young children needs extra space when they grow, within minimal expenditure on renovation.
Even from a distance as far as this beyond the boundary wall, the house looks large and it is indeed spacious from within with generously proportioned bedrooms, kitchen, living area and bathrooms. The house has a sizeable lawn and garden separating it from the main road and boundary wall so children can play while adults can relax. The most eye catching part of this house is the combination of textured woodwork and neutral white tones that forms the facade and is supported by sliding grey tiled roof.
With a garden and lawn as spacious as this owners wanted to enjoy the outdoors as much as the interiors. A covered veranda as this with timber cladding on the walls and raised deck forms a perfect region for entertaining friends and family on summer evenings. Large bifold doors facing the deck are ideal for to let in cool air during the evenings or just welcoming warm sunshine during winter.
This view of the rear side of the house shows how perfects the house structure blends the outdoor and indoor. The rear deck and paved space next to it are ideal for outdoor activities with the whole family. From this angle you can also see how each slope of the roof has sky lights to capture rays of the sun from every angle and allow natural light to flood the home regardless of the time of day.
This charming home is different from others as it was constructed at the warehouse with prefabricated modules, and moved to the site. The modules are set up within a short period of time leading to creation of a large three bedroom abode with doors and windows made out a combination of wood and glass like traditional home. Steps leading up to the front door from the driveway lead visitors to a delightful entrance decorated with colourful flower planters and easy chair.
Wouldn't you be interested to know about the interiors layout of this modern design prefabricated house to understand if it will meet your needs? Let us share the actual dimensions here to give you a bird's eye view of the interiors so you can gauge size and structure. The region next to the garage has three bedrooms measuring (322, 139 and 215 Sqft) while the bathroom is 9.5 (Sqft). The L shaped section of the structure houses the huge living room is of 344 Sqft, along with a sizeable modern kitchen of 129 Sqft. Besides these details the structure also has a separate pantry, boiler room and a guest toilet with shower. The top floor comprising of space between ceiling and roof is used as a modern loft.
As construction costs are escalating to astronomical prices every year, this form of housing is likely to gain popularity in India too over the years. Time and cost are the best advantages of this type of housing which is going to increase their demand not only as cheap residences for the underprivileged but also for middle class in remote areas.
