Spacious prefab house built for Rupees 50 Lakh

Prefabricated houses are an innovative creation of modern engineering that allows people to own sustainable houses within a short period of time at a fraction of the cost of traditional brick and mortar houses. This form of housing is a great alternative as both setting up and dismantling these structures is easy and they provide all the comfort of a regular house. In addition to the above advantages, the prefabricated housing can also be very beautiful providing long term shelter against natural elements and aesthetic appeal of a well planned abode.

In this ideabook we shall explore the details of a prefabricated house that is very different from traditional brick and mortar structure but is sturdy and impressive with its detailed design. As the grounds of the property are vast the prefabricated house is also very spacious with large floor to ceiling level windows that allow pleasant inflow of natural light and fresh air. The best advantage of prefabricated housing is that it can be extended when families with young children needs extra space when they grow, within minimal expenditure on renovation.