8 ideas for different types of flooring for your home

When you are doing up or renovating home interiors, the flooring in the social spaces, where you entertain guests, needs to be given importance. A good-looking floor not only complements the décor theme, but also completely transforms the overall look of the room, making it stunning. Not every type of flooring is suitable for Indian conditions, and similarly, not all materials bring sophistication to a living space.

In this ideabook we’ve put together a list of 8 different flooring materials that work well in Indian homes.