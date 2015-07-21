There’s no better way to escape the heat or the hustle and bustle of our cities this summer, than to get behind the wheel with your family and escape to your family farmhouse for a weekend getaway. Farmhouses on the outskirts of Indian metropolitan cities have become popular weekend escapes from the cramped surroundings of modern urban India. A farmhouse is a housing type both residential and recreational – a welcome refuge for families and friends to get together in the heart of nature.

Farmhouse retreats offer an unparalleled way to relax, recover and rejuvenate from a hectic week. These properties have become, for many Indian families and groups of family friends, more than just a luxury; for many they are a necessity born of the stresses of the city. Here we offer some inspiration by way of a handful of awe-inspiring farmhouse retreats from around the world. Take a closer look and imagine how blissful your weekends could be.