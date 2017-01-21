7 small kitchens ideal for Indian homes

At times you fall short of space when it comes to designing and getting your dream kitchen built However, this factor shouldn’t discourage you from keeping your spirits high, as we bring to you some fantastic ideas to get the perfect kitchen designed.
Find here a list of 7 ideas packed with ample of creative and space utilization techniques, specifically for small kitchens.
Small apartments or houses usually use corners for the kitchen to maximize the space in other parts of the house. However, when placing the kitchen in the corner, it is imperative that space utilization is done in an extremely well-thought manner.
For corner kitchens, make sure that the sink is placed in the corner forming the L, with the stove on the side which has enough space. The refrigerator should be on the wall perpendicular to the stove slab, making the ideal triangle for a successful kitchen.
For small kitchens, marble works amazingly, as it not only adds to the look but it is also inexpensive. The C-shaped kitchen here utilizes the space aptly, without raising the need for a kitchen island.
This kitchen is adequately supplied with enough room for storage and cabinets eliminating the need for more space. The white marble and smart lighting, in fact, make the small kitchen look quite spacious.
If the kitchen space does not allow you to be creative, pick the combination of corner and C-shape design. The corner style gives you space and functionality area, while the extended C-shape replaces the kitchen island, ideal for extra work space and seating.
The extended slab provides a lot of working area without eating up more space. You can either add storage underneath the C-shape design or just keep it open from below.
Linear kitchens are designed with the objective of providing sufficient space for other uses. The sink, stove, refrigerator, and oven all together in a row offer enough area for entertainment. The kitchen design here is an ideal example of linear kitchen clubbed with style. The wooden cabinets compliment to the white slab and wall, making the steel finish appliances look striking, in all making the ambience look entirely modern.
The combination of black and white has and will always work wonders when it comes to kitchen decor. And when this combination is doubled up with multiple levels, the kitchen area is good to go. The modern kitchen in the image here is built with maximum counter spaces and a small seating area on one end.
There is no sink in view and the seamless countertop just with the electric stove range, leave the entire slab for cooking and other jobs.
Let go of the angles and get creative with curves to design the kitchen area. Adding curves to the kitchen makes it look unique and eliminates the sharp edges present in regular kitchens which at times did hamper the working around swiftly. The kitchen here has sufficient storage space and workspace. The experts have smartly placed a round stove unit to match the design overall.
A sleek and elegant kitchen design never go out of style, similar to the one in the image. The cabinets are designed without handles, and the all white style make the area look more spacious than it is. The translucent cabinets, however, save the space from looking monotonous but keeping the color palette intact throughout.
