15 Vastu ideas for the main door

Vastu Shastra not just lays huge importance on the house overall, but emphasizes on every part of equally and the main door is no different. Things surrounding us tend to affect us positively or negatively if not placed correctly, and the main entrance door is no different. It paves the entrance and exit to positive and negative energies. Vastu design for the main entrance door should be taken into serious consideration to you prevent any negative energy to be stuck in your home.

Here are 15 ideas to build or renovate the main gate of your house according to Vastu rules.