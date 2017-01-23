Your browser is out-of-date.

15 inspiring design ideas for your Indian kitchen

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Those who are house proud, usually have a lot of love for their kitchen. It’s a space that is important to every home and deserves special attention when it is being professionally designed. Finding solutions, which decorate the kitchen while making it functional and practical, is always a challenge.

We know the value of good ideas for the kitchen and how it can make life so much easier for you. Today, we’ve put together 15 different projects that offer great solutions – materials, colours and layouts – to let you enjoy your kitchen more than ever. Use these ideas to add value to your kitchen. Go ahead, and get inspired!

1. American kitchen

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Our first project is a beautiful American kitchen that uses simplicity and good planning to achieve perfection. The contrast of black and white is effectively used throughout the kitchen, including on the open counter. The tower of appliances in the corner optimizes the space, leaving more workspace on the counters. The open counter serves as a partition with a set of white hanging lamps adding elegance, while the metal wine rack on the counter brings a casual feel to the space.

2. Wall-mounted counter

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The smaller the kitchen, the more space-saving ideas one needs. This is why a counter such as this one, which is adapted to fit into an irregular corner, is a great idea as a place for quick meals.

3. Simple and intelligent

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The use of lilac for the under-counter cabinets as well as the tall cabinet at the side combines well with the white of the floating cabinets, adding a cosy feel to the kitchen. The space is made even more functional by the open cabinet with pull-out drawers that make it easy to store and access small items.

4. Red kitchen

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Red kitchens always attract attention, more so when they are well planned. In this project, the introduction of black on the wall and on some of the cabinets makes it stunning!

5. White and built-in

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

A white kitchen always portrays tranquillity and elegance. In this image, the vertical stacking of built-in home appliances works as an excellent space-saving feature in the small kitchen.


6. Cooktop on the L-shaped counter

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The L-shaped counter brings comfort and functionality to everyday cooking, and is a popular option for kitchen layouts. In this project, the contrast between the light colour of the counter surface and the dark cabinets adds beauty to the space.

7. Grey and elegant

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Neutral colours work well in kitchens, as they complement each other beautifully. For example, in this kitchen, the extensive use of grey on the cabinets brings an indisputably modern vibe to the room.

8. Timeless black

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Black has timeless elegance and is also great for combining with different shades. In this kitchen, black is the predominant shade on cabinets. The contrast with the beige on the walls and floor is excellent, achieving a great look.

9. Modern island with built-in induction cooktop

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops Red
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Islands add an interesting feature to a kitchen besides enhancing the functionality of the space to provide space for moving around comfortably. They also serve as cabinets for storing objects. This red and white island has a built-in induction cooktop, which brings an innovative modern feature to the kitchen and enhances its beauty.

10. Island with a dining counter

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

This island is customized to serve as a table for quick meals, creating a lovely bonding space for the family. The use of lilac on the background wall complements the white to add to the charm of the ambiance.

11. Island designed for storage

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

This is the third kitchen island on our list, but it’s different because it is planned with storage space under the counter – excellent for stacking excess utensils. In addition, it can be used as a snack counter for quick meals.

12. Functional and comfortable kitchen

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

This kitchen is designed in an L-shape with the cooktop placed so that it has access from both sides. The space is made more dynamic by positioning the tower of appliances on the outer side of the space, but still within easy reach of the counter.

13. Planned with secret compartments

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenElectronics
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

This design, while simple, brings in mystery as well as functionality to the space. The perfect layout manages to include everything from a dishwasher to customized drawers for arranging cutlery and small tools.

14. Valuing natural lighting

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Natural lighting is vital for making an area look spacious and cosy. The placement of the counter near large windows brings in daylight and adds a beautiful element to the kitchen.

15. Vibrant

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenBench tops
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Finally, we present a great idea for those who like more vibrant colours. This green-walled kitchen has a youthful, modern and fun vibe that inspires creativity.

See this ideabook for some more kitchen ideas for Indian homes.

Which of these kitchens is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


