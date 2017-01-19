37 good ideas to create your own vertical garden

Whether you have a large sprawling lawn with plants along the border or a small backyard garden with limited flowering plants, the pleasure that these colorful creations bring to mind and soul cannot be derived from anything else. Plants in various shapes and sizes bursting out with colorful flowers of varied hues and designs can turn the garden and home to a paradise.
Gardens have the ability to turn a dull life into a creative one as gardening can turn into a hobby once the sheer joy of seeing flowers and plants come to life is witnessed. We know how quickly this pastime can turn into a fruitful hobby and have collated 37 great ideas for growing plants that can be used to create a garden. The best part of these ideas is that you can create these spaces anywhere in the house be it an open balcony, window-sill or empty walls and even a bathroom.
Using discarded objects for setting up a garden is another great upcycling technique. Here we showcase planter hangers made out of discarded wooden window frames. The idea is simple yet creative and adorns empty boundary wall in a beautiful way.
While selecting plants varieties for vertical cultivation look for species that adapt easily to planters in which they have been set up. There are specific varieties that have a bountiful foliage that help to create a special effect on the walls. If you lack knowledge in these aspects seek advice of a professional gardener to identify solutions that will fit your home perfectly.
Vases with unusual designs and shapes are ideal for rendering originality to a living room or corridor. If planters are being set up inside the house then select pieces that compliment the decor.
If the vertical garden is idea is likely to occupy a long space then select a wide variety of plant species to give the region a more creative look.
Water has a calming influence and here in this Zen style vertical garden it brings beauty and harmony.
This bamboo frame built of fiber and bamboo pieces is a unique arrangement that complements the mounted garden and other potted plants in the area.
This photo frame is filled with natural green foliage and forms a charming contrast against colorful wood like a live piece of art.
Why not be creative when arranging the flower pots? Do not let lack of space curb your creative instincts by choosing non-traditional layouts to create a beautiful vertical garden.
This inspiring design of integrating vases together in a ribbon like design can be used to create a herb garden in the kitchen or small species of flowering plants.
Never hesitate to fill up empty boundary walls or foyer walls with arrangements like these to have a charming way to welcome guests that will admire wholeheartedly admire your thoughtfulness.
Though delicate and fragile, orchids have a mesmerizing quality of their own. Choose your favorite species and plant them like this delightful vertical garden.
As you are creating a garden within a limited area that will be used for maximum impact, go for varieties that are a mix of flowering and foliage plants. In this modern garden you can see a variety of species flourishing in the same region.
Dull discolored walls? An elongated door frame is repainted and used as an elongated vertical garden in outdoor enclosures like decks or patios.
This trendy iron frame with classic style curves and designs acts as a neat holder for small cone shaped flower pots.
Wood is the ideal companion for vertical gardens in the form of frames and hangers. Here in combination with iron it forms a stylish hanger for the garden.
A recent recycling idea is to use a window frame in classic style as a panel to hang small planters.
Forgo tradition to fashion a panel made of wooden slats for use as planters for your creepers. Vintage quirkiness never goes out of fashion.
Plant species that trail towards the ground as creepers with their thick leaves and wispy branches create a natural curtain over areas that need privacy. Kept in the backyard here they cover the gaps within planks and also provide pleasing environment.
This large green frame is spectacular for the bathroom decor and it protects the structure and provides acoustic and thermal comfort.
Ferns with their beautiful cascading branches are perfect for providing warmth and beauty to the walls.
Want to create a dramatic effect? Paint a colorful wall and hang colorful planters with contrast or complimentary against it for the perfect look.
Don’t let lack of space like this narrow balcony curtail your love for greenery. A wooden panel against the wall with open boxes fixed on its surface forms a cozy vertical garden.
If the backyard wall is sizeable then why not make vertical gardening compositions we are sure the results will be amazing. An experienced interior landscape artist would be able to help you with planning the right species and planting them.
Creepers are a great way to cover crevices and empty walls and here caches have been organized to fill and organize the wall with a new garden.
Stones coverings are perfect for organizing a natural space with small plants grown vertically.
These small creative planters created out of metal work as wall decor and hangers. As these are made in geometric shapes they add beauty and delicacy to a modern garden.
White walls without any other adornment would form a delightful contrast against deep green foliage like this that could be set up on single plank of wood with groves to hold the branches.
These tropical species naturally grow vertically on large tree trunks and will be perfectly adapted to your vertical garden.
This innovative idea involves reuse of discarded aquarium by filling them up with small white pebbles and planting small cactus plants inside them. Vertical organization of rectangular glass bowls brings visual harmony to the region.
These small wooden vases give a rustic look and bring sensitivity to the external wall.
This small terrace looks amazing with the use of a small wall frame with creepers and supported by full size water fountains.
A large wooden plank fitted with small variety of different species , giving an excellent result.
Small species with colored leaves arranged vertically brings a pleasing look to the vertical garden. A small wooden pallet will be sufficient to organize the species.
This garden has been arranged by organizing the cachepots closely that increases the density of the layout and makes it as good as the real one.
A small vase with the small bromeliad was enough to bring beauty to the setting of this artful piece. Combination of ferns and bromeliad has great personality.
An old door panel has been effectively utilized here to set up a pair of artistic creepers to create a vertical garden wall displaying elegance.
This beautiful vertically elongated panel can be used on this part rock wall to create a rock garden like effect close to the entrance wall.
