Stunning dining room tables

We all desire the perfect dining room table where we can enjoy freshly cooked meals, entertain guests, and celebrate special occasions. However, finding the perfect table is easier said then done. So what are some tips to choosing a dining room table? Firstly, remember to work with the space you have. There's almost nothing worse than feeling cramped and uncomfortable when eating a meal. Make sure to measure and work out exactly how much space you have to work with. Secondly and most importantly; don't forget to have fun and explore all the design options available to you. There's such a wide variety of stunning dining tables on the market to suit your own unique decorating tastes. So enjoy the search!
From this perspective we can see the combined kitchen, living, and dining areas of this modernist newly build. The end result is a space that takes advantage of all the available space. In particular, the pairing of the Island benchtop and the long dining table ensures the rooms length is fully optimised. Notice how the table is perfectly situated to take full advantage of the views of the garden and morning sun.
This is the London pad of no other than Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys. His request to design and architecture experts reForm Architects was to create a flexible living space along with a challenge to maximise the sense of space. He wanted his converted warehouse to be able to perform a variety of functions and contain flexible accommodation. The response from designers was to choose furnishing that is able to be concealed and hidden away when the space is needed for other purposes.
This is a great example that reveals how design elements and features within a room don't need to be permanent, but moveable and interchangeable.
This penthouse style apartment is definably urban and edgy. Terry Design have chosen a palette of materials in the kitchen and living areas that are sharp yet simple. Of particular note is the grey washed ash table with organic edge and box iron frame. The materials of the table adds an industrial feel juxtaposed with the classic chair selection.
How to best achieve an oriental inspired look in the dining room? The trick is through bringing nature inside and paying close attention to details. Here we see the quality of materials and craftsmanship as the focal point in the room. The deep wood stain of the dining table has a tangible earthy-feel and is decorated thoughtfully with oriental inspired cutlery and accessories.
There is a tangible natural feeling to this dining and living room space. Wood is the prominent material used in this space with all surfaces using stained timber panels and floorboards. We particularly love the pairing of the table with the opaque chairs and bench. It's easy to imagine long nights hosting dinners parties with family and close friends in this space.
Think storage with a change of kitchen cabinets. Read the article below for ideas.