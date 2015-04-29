Stunning dining room tables

This is the London pad of no other than Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys. His request to design and architecture experts reForm Architects was to create a flexible living space along with a challenge to maximise the sense of space. He wanted his converted warehouse to be able to perform a variety of functions and contain flexible accommodation. The response from designers was to choose furnishing that is able to be concealed and hidden away when the space is needed for other purposes.

This is a great example that reveals how design elements and features within a room don't need to be permanent, but moveable and interchangeable.