6 contemporary bathroom sinks

A new spring day is dawning. The perfect time to focus upon making improvements and fresh changes in the home. Perhaps it's a tired or ageing bathroom that needs attention in your home. Whether you're planning a whole bathroom renovation, or just want to make a couple of changes—consider installing a contemporary bathroom sink.
A new bathroom sink can help make all the difference in a bathroom that's in need of something special. With such a wide variety of sinks styles made from a diverse range of material—there's always a sink out there that can fit in with your décor.
Here we see how a dark interior scheme can initiate a sense of boldness and drama in a bathroom. The dominant shades of black and charcoal are used for the surfaces of walls and the cabinets which gives this room its distinct look.
In a room such as this, it becomes clear that illumination plays an integral role. Not many would consider the bathroom sink as a source of illumination, but the create minds at Keir Townsend have pulled out all the tricks in the book for this bathroom. The subtle blue glow that draws-out from within the sink unit is something to admire.
Achieve the industrial-chic look by introducing concrete features in your bathroom. This hand-crafted concrete sink can be described as a genuine
one of a kind. Admire how the glossy finish of the concrete interplays with the lighting and enhances the wave-like look of the internal surface. Forma Studios are at the forefront of contemporary sink designs with a unique range of concrete products that can match your bathroom personality and exact project requirements.
Wooden bathroom sinks are a growing trend in modern bathroom makeovers due to their natural appeal. With an immense diversity of wood types and finishes the beauty of using wood is its ability to achieve a range of design outcomes. This is a bathroom that incorporates wood for many of its surfaces and features. Here we see the wall-hung sink unit pair nicely with the dual metal taps and waterproof teak wall tiles.
Marble; once a defining feature of architecture and sculpture of ancient Roman and Greek civilization is now able to be a valuable inclusion in the modern home. Most popular as a material used for kitchen benchtops. Here we see marble incorporated as apart of a large bathroom sink unit. The result is a bathroom that has a stately and elegant appeal but without losing the desired modernity style of the rest of the room.
We love the creative flexibility that acrylic material gives designers and renovators. This is a solid Acrylic hand basin from SRB Enginering 2000 ltd. Amazingly, this sink has been manufactured using a single block of laminated Acrylic. The striking white shade of the sink along with the black pinstriped lines gives the impression that it could be a sculpture straight from an exhibition.
This bathroom is a fascinating take on the classical bathroom style, but manages to separate itself from a mere imitation by being bold and innovative. Modern design elements blend within the classical black and white colour scheme. This sink itself isn't so different from a traditional design, but it does have a more rounded style that is more reminiscent of a circular bowl. It's a unique blend of old meets new.
For more bathroom inspiration check out the following ideabook about bathroom tile designs.