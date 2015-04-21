6 desks for the home office

The home is supposed to be a setting for relaxation and spending time with loved ones. Unfortunately, sometimes we need to spend time doing important (or mundane) tasks such as paying bills, studying, running a business, or working from home. Whatever the task, a desk is an essential furnishing needed to ensure that these tasks are done effectively and comfortably.
Choosing a desk doesn't need to be hard decision. So whether you need a desk for a study, home office, or home—let us at homify guide and inspire your purchase.
Lets begin with a desk that is the true definition of minimalist design. Comprised of an expansive transparent glass top, and shining metal structural aspects this desk is a stunning inclusion in this home office. Choosing a desk comprised predominately of glass will provide a modern look in the room but wont clash with interiors or furnishing of a traditional style. Glass desks can also help create an illusion of extra space which is perfect for smaller rooms.
Here we see the natural stain of the timber desk act as a beautiful accent in this quaint study. The embellished antique details of the desk enhance the study's traditional décor, and pairs nicely with the other furnishings and fireplace. Perhaps you can try finding a reliable second-hand desk to give a sense of age and old-charm to your study.
Accessories such as a lush plants, framed pictures, ornaments, and stationary holders are essential to any desk. Take a look at these modern candle holders from The Scandinavian Shop. Don't let the name fool you. These candle holders can be used to place any item you like. Be inspired to find something unique for your desk, but remember, nothing too distracting!
In an all-white scheme room as seen in this home office it's best to choose furnishings that will not detract from the effect and mood being achieved. Furnishing with other neutral colour tones such as black, light beige, light grey, and creams work best.
This thoughtfully chosen contemporary desk makes a great addition here. The blackened steel frame and ivory leather wrapped surface of the desk top pairs perfectly with the selected chair.
It can be so difficult to keep a desk well organised and tidy—especially with all the modern electronics, endless paperwork, and countless other accessories used while working. This particular piece of furniture is the Drop-leaf Tablet Desk from Bee9. The key feature of this desk is its ability to optimise limited space. By using interchangeable sliding modules (including magnetised legs) the desk can be tailored to any workspace. From this perspective you can see how the desk incorporates different functions to hold iPads, stationary, and even flowerpots, as well providing slots for wires.
Trying to convince teenagers to do homework and study can be a challenge to say the least. Promote a good work ethic by providing them with an appealing but practical work station. An inbuilt desk unit along with shelving and sliding drawers has been installed in this teenagers bedroom. To add colour and youthful vibrancy to the room a pair of comic-inspired prints have been hung from the wall.
A must for those long nights of work—make sure to choose a desk lamp that illuminates enough for ease of reading but wont strain the eyes after long periods of work. With hints of Art Deco, this antique brass Torun desk lamp features stylish barrel joint detail and a sturdy rectangular base. Adjustable lamps such as this work great to allow control over the strength and placement of illumination.
Last but certainly not least is this unique 1960s vintage piece from Forest London. Who could resist including this design in their study or office? With its classic mid-century styling, the desk features an expansive top and six roomy drawers that offer plenty of practical storage. Not to mention the quirky handles that really do catch the eye.
