14 decor ideas to utilize space behind the couch

There is no one person who would not want to live in a palatial bungalow, but often finds themselves in a small little house. But, with a little ingenuity and creativity you can transform the smallest and most drab looking homes into a cosy haven. Wonder how? Read on for some nifty tips that can spruce up the looks of your small house.

Often we are confronted with the dilemma of where to stow away books and other things, especially if our home is small. The best way to put away books and display curios is to put up decorative book shelves and racks on the walls. And, the best way to add beauty and elan your den is by using the wall behind your sofa. The wall behind the sofa is often the most neglected one, and can in fact be the perfect canvas to hang paintings, shelves and even incorporate decorative elements to add colour to the room.

And, if just paintings and curios on the walls do not do the trick for you, you can create a modernistic feel by combining a rustic table with the sofa and placing small decorative pieces on it that complement the artwork on the wall.

Another cool way to utilise space behind a sofa is to throw in a cabinet of drawers to utilise the space well is a good idea. We usually do not pay any attention to the backside of the sofa, because nobody particularly likes the backsides of furniture, which is why it is important to find new ways to make things interesting!

