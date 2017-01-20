Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 decor ideas to utilize space behind the couch

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Inspired by Brukman Chechik, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

There is no one person who would not want to live in a palatial bungalow, but often finds themselves in a small little house. But, with a little ingenuity and creativity you can transform the smallest and most drab looking homes into a cosy haven. Wonder how? Read on for some nifty tips that can spruce up the looks of your small house.

Often we are confronted with the dilemma of where to stow away books and other things, especially if our home is small. The best way to put away books and display curios is to put up decorative book shelves and racks on the walls. And, the best way to add beauty and elan your den is by using the wall behind your sofa. The wall behind the sofa is often the most neglected one, and can in fact be the perfect canvas to hang paintings, shelves and even incorporate decorative elements to add colour to the room.

And, if just paintings and curios on the walls do not do the trick for you, you can create a modernistic feel by combining a rustic table with the sofa and placing small decorative pieces on it that complement the artwork on the wall.

Another cool way to utilise space behind a sofa is to throw in a cabinet of drawers to utilise the space well is a good idea. We usually do not pay any attention to the backside of the sofa, because nobody particularly likes the backsides of furniture, which is why it is important to find new ways to make things interesting!

Read our articles for more interesting ideas.

1. Take advantage of the back of your furniture. Place shelves behind your sofa to put your books or accessories to create a chic look.

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

2. Create charming shelves for your decorative pieces by mixing & matching colours and materials in your new furniture.

Interior Design Villa CDM a Bolognano (PE), Studio Sabatino Architetto Studio Sabatino Architetto Modern living room
Studio Sabatino Architetto

Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto

3. Invest in a single statement piece of art that would stand out. Place it above your couch to make it look amazing!

THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style living room
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

4. Use the wall behind your sofa for lighting by installing windows. The windows are practical, pleasant and make shared a space look brighter.

Simbithi Eco Estate, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Industrial style living room Iron/Steel Black
Margaret Berichon Design

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

5. Create a niche and install lights within the frame of the niche to add detail to your furniture and home décor.

Inspired by Brukman Chechik, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern living room
LIVE IN

LIVE IN
LIVE IN
LIVE IN

6. The height of the furniture behind the sofa should not be too high or low. It should be the right height and it is better if it is made of wood.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify


7. Hang pictures behind your arm chairs. This would make the pictures and the furniture stand out for sure.

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

8. Nothing is as good as the developing a habit of reading. Why not make space in your hall for your books and a comfortable seating space closest to your bookshelf.

서재를 거실로, 거실을 서재로, 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern living room
앤드컴퍼니

앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니
앤드컴퍼니

9. Combine your sofa with a small desk with which you can write and complete tasks that you need to get to a desk.

Apartamento em Campinas, Alessandra Duque Arquitetura & Interiores Alessandra Duque Arquitetura & Interiores Modern living room
Alessandra Duque Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Alessandra Duque Arquitetura & Interiores
Alessandra Duque Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Alessandra Duque Arquitetura & Interiores

10. A long narrow table is perfect for the back of your room to hide the bottom of your furniture and decorate the space at the same time. Place lamps, portraits and other special pieces for more detail.

Квартира в стиле фьюжн, Дизайн студия "Чехова и Компания" Дизайн студия 'Чехова и Компания' Eclectic style living room
Дизайн студия <q>Чехова и Компания</q>

Дизайн студия "Чехова и Компания"
Дизайн студия <q>Чехова и Компания</q>
Дизайн студия "Чехова и Компания"

11. Use neutral colours that combine with the other elements of the room. The lacquered colour furniture looks great with modern sofas.

AVIVIA, BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Hat Diseño Hat Diseño Modern media room
Hat Diseño

Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño

Checkout top 10 colour trends and decor ideas for 2017 here.

12. If your sofa is perfect, but still doesn’t complement the room, then place a piece of classic wooden furniture to complete the look.

Departamento Tamarindos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

13. Include a bar for breakfast and quick meals. It can also double as a piece for your kids’ homework.

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern media room
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

14. A little space behind the sofa doesn’t hurt. Guests can enjoy comfortable conversations in this space and you do not run into them in the middle of an interesting conversation.

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Tropical style living room
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
15 great ideas to decorate your house using wrought iron
We hope you enjoyed these 14 great behind the sofa storage ideas! Try them and share your comments. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks