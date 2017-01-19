15 handrail designs to make your staircase look safe and modern

Modern home design is visually appealing with its straight lines and sophistication. However, while designing the interiors, due importance should be given to comfort so that the home remains inviting. The staircase is an area which is used temporarily as a passage, so it’s an ideal area for experimenting with contemporary design.

If you are looking for a way to add modernity to your home, take a look at these 15 staircase handrail ideas that we’ve put together.