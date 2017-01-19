15 handrail designs to make your staircase look safe and modern

Modern home design is visually appealing with its straight lines and sophistication. However, while designing the interiors, due importance should be given to comfort so that the home remains inviting. The staircase is an area which is used temporarily as a passage, so it’s an ideal area for experimenting with contemporary design.
If you are looking for a way to add modernity to your home, take a look at these 15 staircase handrail ideas that we’ve put together.
The higher one climbs up the staircase, the more protection is needed. Increasing the length of the horizontal railing not only provides safety but also adds an innovative modern touch to the design.
Overdoing the design on the railing can take away some of the contemporary elegance. Keep it simple with a few lines, like the zig-zag pattern on this staircase railing.
Glass is one of the most modern materials that you can use because of the safety and sophistication that it brings. Use large sheets of tempered glass to protect the area and to ensure that in case of an accident the glass powders into tiny pieces rather than dangerously sharp and long shards.
There’s nothing wrong in combining different types of material for the railing. In fact, the right mix introduces beautiful dynamism to the design, like in this home where wood and steel are used for the rail.
Efficiency, rather than beauty, should be the top priority when designing a staircase railing. It’s all right to keep it minimal as long as support is provided wherever it is essential. The railing doesn’t necessarily have to extend from the first step to the last one.
The primary function of the guardrail on a stairway is to provide support while climbing up and down. However, it doesn’t hurt to have added protection that brings an interesting feature to the area. You can install a wall or a barrier for extra safety, introducing texture to the décor in the area in the process.
When it comes to modernity, nothing works better than straight lines. Keep your staircase and the handrail linear to achieve the desired result.
It’s a new trend to extend the coverage of the railing beyond the regular height that is recommended. Nowadays, it’s quite common to find designs such as this one where the rail extends to the ceiling.
Although straight lines are the recommended option, it doesn’t mean that you have to stay away from a curved railing. Keeping it simple and using a helical structure can make the stairs a striking modern feature in your home.
One of the main purposes of a handrail on the stairs is to provide support, and therefore, it makes sense to have a rounded railing that is easy to hold. It’s a practical and modern design feature.
You can get creative and fabricate a single piece of metal into a staircase railing. It guarantees an ultra-modern feature in your home with its simplicity and sophistication.
The railing can be incorporated into the support structure of the staircase to present a uniquely contemporary look.
Natural wood is another great material to use for a modern handrail. It can work well by keeping the lines straight and the design simple.
Most modern homes are small and require space saving design. It’s a good idea to accommodate an element that keeps the area looking spacious and airy, like using boxed stair walls such as the ones in this image, which provide the support structure and serve as guardrails.
Of course, you can completely avoid a handrail to give your staircase a modern look. The stairway wall can be used as support while climbing up and down.
If you want to see more staircase designs, visit this ideabook.