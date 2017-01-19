Your browser is out-of-date.

15 handrail designs to make your staircase look safe and modern

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
HF 1148, PHia PHia Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Modern home design is visually appealing with its straight lines and sophistication. However, while designing the interiors, due importance should be given to comfort so that the home remains inviting. The staircase is an area which is used temporarily as a passage, so it’s an ideal area for experimenting with contemporary design.

If you are looking for a way to add modernity to your home, take a look at these 15 staircase handrail ideas that we’ve put together.

1. Safety customised to increasing height

Cieneguillas, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The higher one climbs up the staircase, the more protection is needed. Increasing the length of the horizontal railing not only provides safety but also adds an innovative modern touch to the design.

2. Simple shapes to make it modern

HF 1148, PHia PHia Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PHia

PHia
PHia
PHia

Overdoing the design on the railing can take away some of the contemporary elegance. Keep it simple with a few lines, like the zig-zag pattern on this staircase railing.

3. Say yes to glass

HF 1148, PHia PHia Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PHia

PHia
PHia
PHia

Glass is one of the most modern materials that you can use because of the safety and sophistication that it brings. Use large sheets of tempered glass to protect the area and to ensure that in case of an accident the glass powders into tiny pieces rather than dangerously sharp and long shards.

4. Mixing materials in a railing

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

There’s nothing wrong in combining different types of material for the railing. In fact, the right mix introduces beautiful dynamism to the design, like in this home where wood and steel are used for the rail.

5. Provide support where essential

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Efficiency, rather than beauty, should be the top priority when designing a staircase railing. It’s all right to keep it minimal as long as support is provided wherever it is essential. The railing doesn’t necessarily have to extend from the first step to the last one.

6. Double the safety

Cantemual, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The primary function of the guardrail on a stairway is to provide support while climbing up and down. However, it doesn’t hurt to have added protection that brings an interesting feature to the area. You can install a wall or a barrier for extra safety, introducing texture to the décor in the area in the process.


7. Straight lines are a guaranteed success

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When it comes to modernity, nothing works better than straight lines. Keep your staircase and the handrail linear to achieve the desired result.

8. Extensive protection

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

House V

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

It’s a new trend to extend the coverage of the railing beyond the regular height that is recommended. Nowadays, it’s quite common to find designs such as this one where the rail extends to the ceiling.

9. Curves are good too

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
sanzpont [arquitectura]

sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]

Although straight lines are the recommended option, it doesn’t mean that you have to stay away from a curved railing. Keeping it simple and using a helical structure can make the stairs a striking modern feature in your home.

10. Rounded rails for better grip

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

One of the main purposes of a handrail on the stairs is to provide support, and therefore, it makes sense to have a rounded railing that is easy to hold. It’s a practical and modern design feature.

11. Single-piece railing

CASA OG, Poggi Schmit Arquitectura Poggi Schmit Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Poggi Schmit Arquitectura

Poggi Schmit Arquitectura
Poggi Schmit Arquitectura
Poggi Schmit Arquitectura

You can get creative and fabricate a single piece of metal into a staircase railing. It guarantees an ultra-modern feature in your home with its simplicity and sophistication.

12. The staircase structure as the rail

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

The railing can be incorporated into the support structure of the staircase to present a uniquely contemporary look.

13. Modern look with wood

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

Natural wood is another great material to use for a modern handrail. It can work well by keeping the lines straight and the design simple.

14. A wall as the railing

BOSQUES DE BUGAMBILIAS, Arki3d Arki3d Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Most modern homes are small and require space saving design. It’s a good idea to accommodate an element that keeps the area looking spacious and airy, like using boxed stair walls such as the ones in this image, which provide the support structure and serve as guardrails.

15. Do away with the rail

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Of course, you can completely avoid a handrail to give your staircase a modern look. The stairway wall can be used as support while climbing up and down.

If you want to see more staircase designs, visit this ideabook.

A beautiful and well protected house for the Indian family
Which of these designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


