16 ideas to decorate your hallway

Hallways are the primary pathways between the rooms of your home and are visited a great deal which is why you need to pay attention to the way they are designed. From stylish lighting to smart storage and decoration, you can get plenty of ideas, information and inspiration form us to give your hallway that wow factor! More than just being a corridor that serves as a pathway to other places, the space is definitely worthy of your attention.

The range of hallway decoration ideas are surprisingly big in number. Browse through these 16 beautifully decorated hallways and understand the design scheme to make your own hallway functional and flawless.