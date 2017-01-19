20 most visually enciting images of house facades

Do you believe that your house exterior designs are important? If impression and design is your thing then this ideabook is going to be a great help to you! Take a look.

Whenever someone visits your home the first thing they notice is the house facade. House facades are the first contact point with your personal living space, style and personality. And that is why people take good care of exterior paints, lawns, entrances, driveways and everything visible from outside. Although most of the Indian house facades are still designed in traditional style, people's taste have evolved and the have started designing beautiful and impressive facades.

Today, we throw some light on designer and worth adopting house facades that are high on design element and low on budget. Scroll down to have a look at 20 house facades that are made to impress.