20 most visually enciting images of house facades

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Residential project, Indigo Arkitects Indigo Arkitects Modern houses
Do you believe that your house exterior designs are important? If impression and design is your thing then this ideabook is going to be a great help to you! Take a look.

Whenever someone visits your home the first thing they notice is the house facade. House facades are the first contact point with your personal living space, style and personality. And that is why people take good care of exterior paints, lawns, entrances, driveways and everything visible from outside. Although most of the Indian house facades are still designed in traditional style, people's taste have evolved and the have started designing beautiful and impressive facades. 

Today, we throw some light on designer and worth adopting house facades that are high on design element and low on budget. Scroll down to have a look at 20 house facades that are made to impress. 

1. Corner house locations give you the chances to design two facades- make both of them equally gorgeous!

Mr Sudhakar Kakde' s Resideence, M B M architects M B M architects Asian style houses Sky,Plant,Building,Tree,Electricity,Window,Street light,Overhead power line,Neighbourhood,Residential area
2. The deeper spaces in this house are apparent even after the evening has settled.

Gowrishankar Residence, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Modern houses Concrete Property,Plant,Sky,Building,Light,Lighting,Architecture,Window,House,Real estate
3. Modernism always holds the power to impress and look extraordinary. Be cool and little bit experimental for facades like this.

Gowrishankar Residence, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Modern houses Concrete Grey Plant,Building,Property,Sky,Urban design,Tree,Material property,Facade,Real estate,Fixture
4. An example of how a mini White House appears when you adopt its exteriors for your home facade.

Completed projects, Source Ludhiana International Source Ludhiana International Modern houses
5. A facade that lays on the fundamental principal of low energy consumption. Lots of space for natural light and air to enter.

homify Country style houses
6. Modern box style facade design with steep and narrow windows and small dedicated portion for balcony areas.

UMA GOPINATH RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
7. Now that's quite what maintains a balance between the traditional and modern house designing concept. A must look for all.

homify Modern houses
8. Sophisticated design facade for a three storey house. The cement paragolas and slats adding new depth and angle to beauty.

residence with simple and modern features Ar. Sukhpreet K Channi Modern houses planning
9. French style cottage designs are not a norm in India but if you have space, there is nothing not to try them.

residential colony , Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Asian style houses Plant,Building,Sky,Property,Window,Vehicle,House,Porch,Car,Architecture
10. That is what a patio should look like. We loved the lighting scheme and color theme of this house that amalgamates wood and stones with a modern touch.

Residential projects, Ingenious Ingenious Modern houses Beige
11. Simple living does not means not opting for a great design. This heavenly design is apt for small spaces.

RENOVATION OF KAILAS, de square de square Modern houses
12. Echo your house style with the right material choice and opting for a very minimal design facade. The garage on the side of the house is quite open but marvelous.

RBN house, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist houses Wood White
13. The clean line style and white renders of the house offer sharp contrast to the stone design used to complete the house facade .

RESIDENCE FOR TALWAR, de square de square Modern houses
14. While open style houses are not possible these days, no harm if you adopt long balconies to get a feel of the same.

Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Modern houses
15. While the modern architects these days prefer to adhere to flat roofs, this one looks different. This modern style developed is what we will call as version 2 of modernism.

Decon house Offcentered Architects Modern houses Concrete Grey Window,Building,Rectangle,Urban design,House,Real estate,Facade,Composite material,Landscape,Sky
=

16. Sleek modern house with clear lines and clear geometric shapes are favored by all.

homify Minimalist houses
17. A great modern and contemporary piece of work which offers balcony, patio, cladding, and everything in one.

Umaid Heritage Design atelier Modern houses Stone stone house
18. A nostalgic house design for village homes that looks like to be evolved from sceneries.

Ariel view The White Room Tropical style houses
19. This house is a lot more than what is appears to be. The open floating stairs are clearly visible from outside and the entrance too is maintained well.

Weekend house, Vipul Patel Architects Vipul Patel Architects Modern houses Sky,Plant,Property,Building,Tree,Window,Facade,Real estate,Residential area,Landscape
20. Modern cottage design never goes out of fashion and still looks a perfect style for all sizes of homes.

Residential project, Indigo Arkitects Indigo Arkitects Modern houses
