Media room inspiration for your home…

For a mood changer that will enliven the tall and small, the answer comes by spending time in a cool room such as the one in this picture. The overall blue hue of this media and play room sets the stage for a nice gathering amongst friends. Since this room has been designed with a party in mind, there is enough space for boogying on the dance floor between the pool table and the lounging area where plush and comfortable couches offer lavish seating options.