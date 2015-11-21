Chandelier designs for a stunning look

Whether it stands in a living room or a dining room, a chandelier brings elegance and sophistication into the room it is in. A chandelier will crown the space it is in and give it much character. Over time, the classic look of a chandelier with its crystals hanging from it has been transformed and tweaked to adjust to our modern day and age. Since there are many styles to chose from, the following can help and inspire all for a chandelier selection.
This sumptuous chandelier is such a great piece that one such as this would hang in a ballroom in the olden days, where men and women gathered to celebrate ball or festivity. The true beauty of this timeless classic kind of chandelier lies in the innumerable amount of refined detailing of the crystal works and its overall ethereal look. In this picture, the chandelier has been hung to the ceiling as a marvellous ornament and essential centrepiece.
The present pictures offers a different and modernised approach the classic chandelier. The circular metal rings that are intertwined resemble the motion of electrons encircling an atom, this idea is a very modern approach and gives a new life to what a chandelier can look like. Also, this chandelier fits superbly well with its surrounding: the antique feel of the room with the herringbone style floor, the delicate metal framed doors, the baby blue vintage chairs and the patterned ceiling.
When a person has a lively and colourful personality, more often than not, the home of that person will be a reflection of their persona. The designer, Grim & Marius, of this chandelier brought a jolly twist to the equation: a sky blue metal frame and the multicoloured glass pendants attached to it. This chandelier is the very expression of merriment and joy. Having this piece in one's home will surely enliven the room it is in.
This picture presents a modern take on what a chandelier can be like. It has been made with black chains that surround the light bulb that, when lit, create a beautiful pattern on the ceiling it hangs from. The chandelier in this picture is a statement piece that will be the talk of all onlookers since it is a different and stylish kind.
Red is the colour of action and passion: bringing it into a home will result in a vibrant and lively vibe. In this picture, it reins over the dining room table with such radiance and majesty. This chandelier has also been coordinated with with the resonant and colourful painting on the wall as well as the red floral print chairs in the background.