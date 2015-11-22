Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful conservatories for the family

Giardino d'inverno, Studio di Architettura Alberto Ambrosini Studio di Architettura Alberto Ambrosini Classic style conservatory
A conservatory is an ensemble of windows to admire the sky above: it is the possibility of looking up and being enveloped with sunlight light, moonlight and starlight throughout the day. A conservatory can house a lounging space or a greenhouse. It won't matter what it contains since there is a certain mysticism that surrounds the openness of a conservatory. Here are a few conservatory ideas for every home.

Glass lodge

Willa Miejska w Krakowie, WIZJA WIZJA Modern conservatory
This picture shows an elevated conservatory that looks like a lodge made of glass. The designer of this conservatory opted for a mezzanine area where stylish and confortable seating has been placed. With a seating arrangement such as this one, a host can bring their guests upstairs to the conservatory to admire the beautiful greenery surrounding the house and, of course, the beautiful sky above.

Cathedral style

Structural Glass Conservatory, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern conservatory Glass
Structural Glass Conservatory, Cornwall

Here is an example of how a cathedral style can be infused into one's home. The majestic design of this conservatory is an endearing invitation for a delightful meal or tea time in the garden encircled conservatory. With almost no hindrance for natural light to stream in, there is much to see and appreciate. There is something very inviting about the sky exposed area of this home.

Draped grandeur

House on St.George Hill, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Classic style conservatory
House on St.George Hill

For a splendid tea and cake time, this conservatory has everything to offer: sumptuous draped grandeur. There is nothing better than to lounge in these lavish surroundings. Also, the fact that this conservatory has the option of draping over the overhead and surrounding windows gives an array of choice of lighting intensity to choose from. This is quite a stunning environment to relax away the hours by Vasechkin Design

Overhead light

Kent Multi Room Audio, New Wave AV New Wave AV Modern conservatory
Kent Multi Room Audio

This conservatory is home to the living room and lounging area of this house. The main element of this room is the multitude of overhead windows because it give the opportunity for the sun to shine its light far and wide in the conservatory as well as offering any onlooker the chance to gaze in wonder at the stars above. There is also the possibility to set up a telescope for more stargazing in this room. 

Brightly lit kitchen

Glazing Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory
Glazing

Here is the image of a brightly lit kitchen where the natural light of the sun may roam freely. Since much is done here and a lot of activity originates from any kitchen, having a lot of light will greatly ameliorate the cooking and living conditions of this space. A circle within a triangular shaped window implements a stylish and lovely atmosphere to this kitchen as well.

Crystal palace

Giardino d'inverno, Studio di Architettura Alberto Ambrosini Studio di Architettura Alberto Ambrosini Classic style conservatory
Who could have thought that having a crystal palace was possible and accessible to those who so desire? This has been made reality in this home. Since eggshell white is the omnipresent colour tone, it reflects superbly on the overhead windows at night as well as giving a wide and open effect to this conservatory. All that is left now is to sit back and gaze up to enjoy the magnificent view up above.

