7 Creative Ways to Use Mirrors for Glamorous Interiors

Mirrors can accentuate design by reflecting the beauty of space. They bring light and depth into rooms and its clever use can widen a narrow space or lengthen a short corridor, thereby opening up the space visually. These sparkling surfaces are a unique blend of furniture and wall art and can be positioned to reflect a piece of art or be an artwork in itself.

Here are some transforming mirror decorating ideas to give the illusion of space, accentuate proportions, bounce around light and add glamour to a room.