7 Creative Ways to Use Mirrors for Glamorous Interiors

Mirrors can accentuate design by reflecting the beauty of space. They bring light and depth into rooms and its clever use can widen a narrow space or lengthen a short corridor, thereby opening up the space visually. These sparkling surfaces are a unique blend of furniture and wall art and can be positioned to reflect a piece of art or be an artwork in itself.
Here are some transforming mirror decorating ideas to give the illusion of space, accentuate proportions, bounce around light and add glamour to a room.
Mirrors can be used to alter the view of any space by visually expanding small areas. Large mirror, like the one here, will reflect light and space in the room, giving an illusion of a bigger-brighter room.
Mirrors can be used as a quintessential focal point in the living room or an entrance foyer. Placing a large mirror in the foyer will add glamour to the space.
Mirrors can add character, style and drama in a living space. So, go for a large mirror with an ornate frame to give your room a strong, appealing personality like the one shown here. The mirror can be placed to reflect interesting elements – such as a garden view from adjacent window, a spectacular chandelier hanging from the ceiling or a beautiful artifact placed in front of it.
Mirrors of different sizes or designs can be grouped together to decorate bare walls, making it more interesting to look at.
Mirrors make up perfect décor elements. A large mirror in a striking shape can instantly create interest in the room.
If not anywhere else, a mirror is must in the bedroom. Correct placement of the mirror is very important according to Feng Shui, according to which, place a mirror such that bed is not reflected in it.