A home from a fairytale

They say that first impressions last. This can relate to people as well as homes. For this reason it is important to create a appealing design in the foyer, or entry to a home. This house has a stunning foyer. It has a dream like quality, as you decide which door will lead to the room you wish to enter. The room is decorated with neutral colours of brown, white and gold. The wallpaper is classic, although modern. The real hero in this room is the light fitting. This amazing light creates a beautiful spray of white mottled light on the ceiling and down the walls. Lighting is a great way to create an atmosphere in a space. Consider using lighting and colour together to create a unique atmosphere in any space.

There are unlimited ways of decorating a house. It doesn’t need to be a design found in a magazine or on a website. Don’t be afraid to be creative, consider the tastes of the residents of a house and how they will use each of the spaces. This house is a great example of how, with the use of colour and a specific style, a unique atmosphere can be created. Try using these ideas to create a completely new an unique house. For more inspiration see Home, sweet home.