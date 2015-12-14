Eclectic style: rooms with something for everyone

The success of eclectic designs is in the ability to make it work so well that the individual elements are seamless. It is when the individual objects work so well together that you no longer see the different elements, but rather a single design. This room represents this well. This room appears to be a bright, yet cosy room in which to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon. All the elements work well to create this atmosphere. A closer inspection reveals some surprising differences. There are modern lamps, an art and craft mirror, retro seats and a classic timber table. The colours are warm, yet neutral tones with a splash of red and green. This all works well to create a cosy atmosphere.

The magic of the eclectic style is in it’s freedom. It is the endless possibilities. It is the lack of boundaries. It is the idea that it is possible to create something completely unique and individual. Eclectic style allows the individual to pick and choose only the elements that they like. It does require a sense of style to match items in a space well, but if this can be achieved there is no limits to what can be achieved. These are just some ideas for amazing eclectic designs. For more ideas see An eclectic familyhome, New York, for more inspiration.