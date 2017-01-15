8 Awesome Open-plan Kitchen Ideas for Your Home

Want a floor plan for your kitchen that states style yet feels welcoming and entertaining? Open kitchen design is what you are looking for. Open kitchens can give you a bright and airy communal space where you can indulge in some entertainment while cooking or be a part of the conversations happening in your living room.

Here are 8 best ideas for open kitchens that can transform you home into a more stylish, casual, inviting and a multi-functional space.