8 Awesome Open-plan Kitchen Ideas for Your Home

Want a floor plan for your kitchen that states style yet feels welcoming and entertaining? Open kitchen design is what you are looking for. Open kitchens can give you a bright and airy communal space where you can indulge in some entertainment while cooking or be a part of the conversations happening in your living room.
Here are 8 best ideas for open kitchens that can transform you home into a more stylish, casual, inviting and a multi-functional space.
The idea of an open kitchen is to integrate cooking with nearby activities and the best way to do that is, tear down the wall partitioning or any idea of artificial partitions such as shelves or panels. Choose simple and perfectly coordinated cabinets in terms of style and color with the rest of the space, for a more airy and spacious look.
Island kitchen is a great concept for creating a functional border between the cooking and lounging areas without making the two seem separate. Also, you can use the kitchen island as a breakfast bar or dining table.
Nowadays, people prefer ‘eating in front of the TV’ over dining tables. With an open floor design, you can have a small kitchen table that doesn’t occupy much space and helps integrate kitchen with the living space.
Open shelves are a great kitchen solution for storage that adds colour and décor. But avoid using open shelves to divide areas and obstruct view.
Don’t let the small side for kitchen cramp your style. Go for a one wall kitchen integrated with a kitchen table that separates spaces and you can enjoy talking with your family seated as you prepare hot breakfast. It is interesting to see how zoning has been done by playing with flooring material, yet maintaining the colour palette.
When creating an open plan area, you are left with much less storage space. Islands and peninsulas are perhaps the most versatile pieces that provide a working surface and useful storing space.
The kitchen-living room combo should be monochromatic with no obvious difference in colors and shades. Overall stylistic coherence in this open plan design allows all areas interact well with each other.
Accessories like the beautiful rustic pendent lights over the kitchen table go well with the modern tone set for design. You can experiment with artworks, layouts, open-shelving or flooring to visually enhance space appeal.