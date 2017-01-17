Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ways to give your home a fresh look with less than 500 rupees

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Impressionen, my lamp my lamp
It isn’t easy to keep your house looking like it is new, especially with limited time and a small budget. It may seem like a huge task, but today we are here to prove that it isn’t. With a few cosmetic changes, you can beautify your home in a short time without spending a large sum of money.

Take a look at this ideabook to get inspired to give your home a fresh look with a budget of less than Rs.500. It’s simple but it works!

1. Clean and remove scratches from bathroom tiles

Children bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Children bathroom

homify
homify
homify

You may want to change the tiles in your bathroom to make it look like new. However, you can achieve the same result with chemicals that remove scratches and stains. If necessary, get professional help to give it a refreshed and spotless look.

2. A new rug for the entrance

Entrance Hall Chameleon Designs Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Entrance Hall

Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors
Chameleon Designs Interiors

Change the rug at the main entrance of your home. It’s something simple and cheap, but adds a welcoming feel to the area.

3. Give leather armchairs a treat

Living room Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style living room Leather Amber/Gold
Loft Kolasinski

Living room

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

If you have leather furniture, remember to apply a layer of wax polish periodically to keep them shining like new.

4. Get creative with covering up imperfections

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Repainting walls to cover up imperfections will certainly make your home look better. However, it is time-consuming and expensive to do often. Instead, use your imagination and paint designs to give the wall a fresh appearance.

5. Add hooks

Hooks for keys or cups or for what ever you want... Clayton Munroe Windows & doors Doorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel clayton munroe,cabinet hooks,robe hook,cup hooks
Clayton Munroe

Hooks for keys or cups or for what ever you want…

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

In kitchens and bathroom, we always need hooks or rods to hang things such as rags or tools. Plastic hooks with suction are an economical option for this purpose.

6. Banish rust

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clean the fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms with special chemicals or solutions to keep them shiny, rust-free and free from hard water stains.


7. Decorate with fresh flowers

JSR WINTER GARDEN, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Mediterranean style garden
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

JSR WINTER GARDEN

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Make it a point to have fresh flowers in your home. They not only add beauty, but also perfume the air.

8. Change lampshades

Impressionen, my lamp my lamp
my lamp

my lamp
my lamp
my lamp

Bring a new look to a room by changing a lampshade or two. You don’t have to get expensive ones. Paper lampshades are affordable and come in a wide range of options.

9. Get laundry baskets

Disco laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Brown woven basket,laundry basket,bathroom,colourful basket
homify

Disco laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

Bring a tidier look to a room with a laundry basket that hides away unsightly piles of clothes.

10. Clean the lights

Led Drop lights in the pooja room ceiling homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Led Drop lights in the pooja room ceiling

homify
homify
homify

Periodically cleaning lamps and lights not only gets rid of dust, but also makes them shine brighter.

11. Shampoo the carpets

The BoBohemian Collection, louis de poortere louis de poortere Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
louis de poortere

louis de poortere
louis de poortere
louis de poortere

Give your carpets a thorough cleaning periodically by shampooing them. They will not only look fresh but also smell great.

12. A spotless stove

The Shah Villa , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist kitchen
Elevate Lifestyles

The Shah Villa

Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

Clean your stove and make it shine like it’s brand new by soaking it overnight in liquid ammonia.

13. Aromas

Scented Tea Lights homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration scented candles
homify

Scented Tea Lights

homify
homify
homify

Infuse the air at home with fresh smells that make it seem like you’ve just finished cleaning. Light an aromatic candle or use room sprays.

14. Paint shelves for a new look

homify Nursery/kid's roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Paint shelves in different colours to bring a new look to a room or space. Use bold colours to brighten up an area.

15. Frame photographs or posters

Gorgeous Feathers Pixers Eclectic style living room Blue poster,posters,frame,wall decor,wall decor
Pixers

Gorgeous Feathers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

If you have a collection of posters or photographs, frame a few and hang them up to make your home feel like it has new décor.

If you found these tips interesting, take a look at 6 stylish design ideas for your home.

Ideas to deck up a Small Balcony into a Dream Retreat
Which of these ideas are you going to try at home next weekend? Respond in the comments.


