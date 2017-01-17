15 ways to give your home a fresh look with less than 500 rupees

It isn’t easy to keep your house looking like it is new, especially with limited time and a small budget. It may seem like a huge task, but today we are here to prove that it isn’t. With a few cosmetic changes, you can beautify your home in a short time without spending a large sum of money.

Take a look at this ideabook to get inspired to give your home a fresh look with a budget of less than Rs.500. It’s simple but it works!