5 Ways to join the living room with the kitchen

Pictured here we can see that the floor, walls and ceiling are the same colour and play a part in integrating the living room with the kitchen. However, so that the kitchen does not look like an extension of the living room by the monochromatic style of the design, a wooden platform is added to the kitchen area to distinguish it from the living room area. Another thing that makes the kitchen seem separate is the black ceiling that frames it.

Also take note of how the position of the sofa does not separate one area from another, but instead creates the opening of space. Last but not least, make sure that the elements of the living room and kitchen match the same style. For example, here we can see that the contemporary design of the chairs in the kitchen are in tune with the modern furniture in the living room.