A 3900 squarefeet house built in record time

A custom built house that meets on all the needs of your family is something that every house-owner looks for but generally has to compromise with what is available in the market. In this idea-book we shall take you on the tour of a single level house which the owner wanted to expand to meet the growing needs of his family. As the house was to be constructed in an ecologically fragile zone the developers were told to keep it as environment friendly as possible.

Planned and constructed by Lethes House the entire project was completed within a short period of only 3 ½ months. To meet demands of the customer without disturbing local ecological conditions, the developers selected a wood burning salamander for internal heating and geothermal energy systems along with forced air ventilation system to keep the carbon footprint as small as possible. To meet these requirements the house is neither completely modular nor wholly wooden and is attractively designed at a total cost of around 1.17 crores.