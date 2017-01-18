A 3900 squarefeet house built in record time

A custom built house that meets on all the needs of your family is something that every house-owner looks for but generally has to compromise with what is available in the market. In this idea-book we shall take you on the tour of a single level house which the owner wanted to expand to meet the growing needs of his family. As the house was to be constructed in an ecologically fragile zone the developers were told to keep it as environment friendly as possible.
Planned and constructed by Lethes House the entire project was completed within a short period of only 3 ½ months. To meet demands of the customer without disturbing local ecological conditions, the developers selected a wood burning salamander for internal heating and geothermal energy systems along with forced air ventilation system to keep the carbon footprint as small as possible. To meet these requirements the house is neither completely modular nor wholly wooden and is attractively designed at a total cost of around 1.17 crores.
This image shows the construction after the lower level was made and framework for upper portion was being completed. The total time taken for completion of this project was three and a half months which may seem unbelievable to some but that was the wish of the customers. While every part of the front yard region now looks messy and strewn with materials for construction, towards the end you will see how this section also gets transformed to suit the ambience of the house.
Doesn't this facade look impressive ? The eco-friendly abode constructed within a short period of time is quite different house from regular prefabricated wooden houses. Designed with modern uncluttered façade supported by dominate straight pillars on the ground floor, the structure is built to impress. Both glass and wood work as equal partners here to keep the interiors bright with natural light and maintain balance with nature.
This wide and open balcony with slim transparent glass balustrade connects all the rooms on this floor to the outside world. The view of beautiful hillside greenery and fresh air invigorates the body and mind as all you would need is a plush armchair and book to enjoy warmth of winter sun. The space built out of wood and glass is ideal for sitting out with family on lazy evenings to just enjoy companiship and family time.
Fitted with latest electrical appliances, this modern kitchen is clutter free and perfect in every way. Neutral color scheme makes the region look spacious as storage space is neatly built into floor to ceiling length cabinets set against the wall away from wide L shaped counter.
The kitchen, dining area and living room are all part of the same region and located across open space with invisible lines separating the sections in the form of furniture and curtains. Large floor to ceiling level windows ensure that the entire region receives natural light across the day.
The eco- friendly wood fired stove set within the stone cladding pillar keeps the upper floor warm and cozy during winter without need for central heating. Polished wooden floor is a perfect match for the wall decorated with stone chips and the combination brings a warm atmosphere to the rustic corridor.
With background of colurful glass tiles and transparent glass sliding glass doors framed in steel, the shower cabinet is in a class of its own. Large window keeps the bathroom bright as neutral walls and shiny wooden floor add to the glamor of this region. Simple layout and modern bathroom fittings dominates the region making it pleasant and harmonious for users that spend time here.
Instead of having a long counter stretching across the region, the bathroom designers have cleverly used a strong wooden table to create a perfect setting for the basins and set up combination of open shelves and cabinets. The combination of light and dark wood creates perfect setting for the sparkling white sinks and shiny steel taps.
The owners of this residence were particular about clutter free spaces with warm touches of wood and minimalistic furniture. The toilet facilities too have been designed as simply as possible with the modern and comfortable structures to meet their needs and leaving required spaces wherever necessary.
Ecological and moderate housing This is a computer-made image of the house before it was built. You can see that it corresponds to what in three and a half months came true. And although as it was the customers' intention the villa is integrated into the sloping terrain and the surrounding landscape.
