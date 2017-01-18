10 Awesome breakfast bars for modern Indian homes

The kitchen, besides being a space to nurture your family, is also the place where we tend to spend more time together as a family and that is why this space should always offer you both comfort and functionality. That is why in recent years, installing breakfast bars in the kitchen has become very popular.

Breakfast bars provide an area to dine in as well as doubling up as extra work space in the kitchen. It's also more practical and economical to have both the eating area and cooking area in one room since space seems to cost more and more money these days. In addition to that, breakfast bars allow you to entertain your guests while you're preparing their food or drinks.

Now, let's browse through these 10 awesome designs and ideas for modern breakfast bars shall we?