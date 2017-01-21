A traditional family home for the Indian household

Welcome to the colours, liveliness and widely varying topography of Mexico. We are here today to explore a spacious and elegant residence popularly known as the House of Sirens. It will surely wow you with its unique combination of colonial and rustic styles of design, decor and architecture. Thanks to the architects at Ancona+Ancona Arquitectos, this house boasts of earthy colours, warm lighting, gorgeous and different kinds of textures, and classy furniture. As we begin the tour, you will find yourself wholeheartedly admiring decorative tiles, cosy wooden elements, vintage touches and fixtures which promise urban convenience. So read on to get inspired for your Indian project.
The living area is simply exquisite in the way it combines a rustic stone clad wall with an unusual decorative panel, beautiful blue floor tiles and a tall palm. The furniture here is a mix of modern and vintage and the ornate mirror is especially eye-catching. Owing to its double-height nature, the living space feels airy and free.
This large and spacious kitchen is a modern oasis in this rustic home, equipped with gleaming chrome appliances and furniture in elegant neutral hues. The kitchen island leaves ample space around it for easy movement, besides aiding in chopping, prepping and cooking. Smooth cabinets, drawers and closets take care of all storage needs, while the decorative tiles on the backsplash and wall hangings add visual appeal.
Adorned with stylish and vintage style dark wooden furniture, the dining area looks classy as well as comfortably warm. The antique lanterns and white walls add to the soothing atmosphere, while a couple of indoor greens ensure freshness.
The stone-clad wall behind the sleek mirrors adds texture, depth and class to this rustic yet modern bathroom. Light beige tiles and trendy sanitary wares in white complete the inviting look here, while the sink counter is lit from within for a magical feel. Candles, wicker baskets and soft towels make this a very snug space.
From this angle, you can clearly see how the living space is conveniently merged with the kitchen, lounge and hallways which take you upstairs. This ensures and open and expansive feel without compromising privacy. The bedrooms are on the mezzanine and offer views of the living area over glass balustrades.
The teenagers in this house share a beautifully vintage bedroom with a charming ceiling, gorgeous floor tiles and plush beds. A couple of wooden benches with rope seats stand at the foot of the beds for a distinctly rustic feel. The splashes of red on the large artworks as well as the bedding lend colour and life to this room.
The backyard patio combines wood, concrete, stone and colourful decorative tiles to create a stunning ambiance for outdoor pleasures. The look is both colonial and rustic, with verdant greenery hinting at a tropical feel. A mix of embedded lights, concealed lights, and cane lanterns make a soothing and welcoming statement here.
A pebbled bed for recliners and plants, a delightfully blue pool, and small waterfalls under the stone and ceramic cladding on the right make this patio as enchanting as it gets. The aesthetic lighting ensures a magical ambiance for relaxing, bathing, chatting with loved ones or stargazing.
Here’s another tour you will love - A stylish and comfortable home in Mumbai