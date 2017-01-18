Your browser is out-of-date.

17 Small gardens to fit in any corner of your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored
While constructing our dream home, we usually emphasize on big rooms, spacious kitchens, and wide balconies, that we tend to forget the importance and beauty associated with gardens. And when we realise that we need some greenery, we are not left with enough space for it. 

If you do want nature to be a part of your home but can’t figure out enough space for it, then browse through these 17 ideas for small gardens which are sure to fit in even the smallest of place in your home.

1. A garden in a room

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Window,Houseplant,Couch,Flowerpot,Building,Wood,Floor
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

This garden can be developed anywhere in your house, in a room, the hall, or even under the stairs. You just need enough space to install a small plant in a corner.

2. Desert garden

Diseño de Jardín y Andador Padilla, Arqca Arqca Modern garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

This type of garden is the most suitable for those who would love to have a garden but often forget to water it. A desert garden comprises red soil, cactus, and porous rocks which do not need water that regularly.

3. Palm trees

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

Palm trees work best for small spaces considering that these grow in width and hence do not require much space for planting them.

4. Multiple gardens

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

We typically use grass in regular gardens as the base, but you can also use gravel, rocks, or even tree barks for creating various small gardens together.

5. Tropical garden

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Tropical small gardens look best around swimming pools or in open spaces and bring in a relaxed atmosphere.

6. Rocks or pebbles

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Indoor gardens if not confined properly, may make its surroundings dusty and muddy during the maintenance of the plants. Use small stones or big rocks to avoid this and in turn, enhance the beauty of the garden.


7. A miniature garden

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This little compact garden can be called as a bonsai. It has beautifully fitted everything a big regular garden comprises like grass, gravel, stone, cane wall, and even a fountain.

8. Two gardens in one

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

If you are short of space but want a bigger garden, then you can create one garden in another. Start with pebbles or stones and go a level up with grass and then further up with flowers or even bigger plants.

9. Beautify the hallway

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

We generally forget the hallways while decorating our house, but did you know that these offer the best spaces to be converted into a garden? Just get some decorative small planters and pots and fill them with desired plants.

10. Use the corner

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether in the backyard or at the entrance, a small garden in a corner is the best way possible to utilise the space without much effort.

11. Garden pathway

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Placing a path in your garden makes it look wider and bigger. Play with shapes and sizes of the bars you want to make the way with, and give a different look to the garden.

12. Orchard garden

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
homify

​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

homify
homify
homify

Developing an orchard in your house according to the space available, not only adds greenery but ensures quality and healthy ingredients as well.

13. Garden in a wall

Varanda Higienópolis , HZ Paisagismo HZ Paisagismo Tropical style garden
HZ Paisagismo

HZ Paisagismo
HZ Paisagismo
HZ Paisagismo

Vertical gardens are the best solution for modern apartments and small spaces. If you don’t have enough space in your house, but still want natural greenery, then vertical gardens are your pick. Contact an expert to know more about it.

14. Front gardens

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Developing a small garden right at the front of your house or at the entrance spreads healthy vibes around.

15. Decorate the corner

Jardinera en escuadra, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Minimalist style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

Small gardens prove to the best answer for not just using but in fact beautifying the corners in the houses in a natural way.

16. Underground garden

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Window,Building,Architecture,Floor,Wood,Flooring,Urban design,Line,Houseplant
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

If you do not have sufficient space in your house for a garden but have a basement, then utilize it to make an underground garden.

17. Add a sculpture

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Adding a motif in small spaces shifts the focus from the size of the space to its beauty. This feature, in fact, works aptly with small gardens.

Browse through the ideabook for easy-to-adopt small garden ideas.

Which one of these small gardens inspired you the most?


