17 Small gardens to fit in any corner of your house

While constructing our dream home, we usually emphasize on big rooms, spacious kitchens, and wide balconies, that we tend to forget the importance and beauty associated with gardens. And when we realise that we need some greenery, we are not left with enough space for it.
If you do want nature to be a part of your home but can’t figure out enough space for it, then browse through these 17 ideas for small gardens which are sure to fit in even the smallest of place in your home.
This garden can be developed anywhere in your house, in a room, the hall, or even under the stairs. You just need enough space to install a small plant in a corner.
This type of garden is the most suitable for those who would love to have a garden but often forget to water it. A desert garden comprises red soil, cactus, and porous rocks which do not need water that regularly.
Palm trees work best for small spaces considering that these grow in width and hence do not require much space for planting them.
We typically use grass in regular gardens as the base, but you can also use gravel, rocks, or even tree barks for creating various small gardens together.
Tropical small gardens look best around swimming pools or in open spaces and bring in a relaxed atmosphere.
Indoor gardens if not confined properly, may make its surroundings dusty and muddy during the maintenance of the plants. Use small stones or big rocks to avoid this and in turn, enhance the beauty of the garden.
This little compact garden can be called as a bonsai. It has beautifully fitted everything a big regular garden comprises like grass, gravel, stone, cane wall, and even a fountain.
If you are short of space but want a bigger garden, then you can create one garden in another. Start with pebbles or stones and go a level up with grass and then further up with flowers or even bigger plants.
We generally forget the hallways while decorating our house, but did you know that these offer the best spaces to be converted into a garden? Just get some decorative small planters and pots and fill them with desired plants.
Whether in the backyard or at the entrance, a small garden in a corner is the best way possible to utilise the space without much effort.
Placing a path in your garden makes it look wider and bigger. Play with shapes and sizes of the bars you want to make the way with, and give a different look to the garden.
Developing an orchard in your house according to the space available, not only adds greenery but ensures quality and healthy ingredients as well.
Vertical gardens are the best solution for modern apartments and small spaces. If you don’t have enough space in your house, but still want natural greenery, then vertical gardens are your pick. Contact an expert to know more about it.
Developing a small garden right at the front of your house or at the entrance spreads healthy vibes around.
Small gardens prove to the best answer for not just using but in fact beautifying the corners in the houses in a natural way.
If you do not have sufficient space in your house for a garden but have a basement, then utilize it to make an underground garden.
Adding a motif in small spaces shifts the focus from the size of the space to its beauty. This feature, in fact, works aptly with small gardens.
