17 Small gardens to fit in any corner of your house

While constructing our dream home, we usually emphasize on big rooms, spacious kitchens, and wide balconies, that we tend to forget the importance and beauty associated with gardens. And when we realise that we need some greenery, we are not left with enough space for it.

If you do want nature to be a part of your home but can’t figure out enough space for it, then browse through these 17 ideas for small gardens which are sure to fit in even the smallest of place in your home.